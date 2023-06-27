Protest Breaks Reddit Hack of Useful Google Search Results, And Google Knows It





Ongoing protests over Reddit’s July 1st API price change have rocked the Reddit community, but they’re not the only ones affected. Those who add “Reddit” to their queries and navigate through ad-studded search engine optimization (SEO) Google results are also experiencing their experience being hampered. According to CNBC, Google recognizes that search results need to be fine-tuned through adjuncts such as “site:reddit.com.” But Google’s response to the problem fails to address the underlying reasons why people change their search queries in this way. In other words, results that deliver human (not necessarily influencer) voices are wanted, but people aren’t on the list because they’re manipulating Google’s algorithms.

People use Google search results to avoid frequently appearing at the top of results pages on websites that are built on SEO but lack credible or relevant content. It relies on the Reddit hack for But with Reddit’s blackout beginning on June 12th, followed by other forms of user protest, the trick has lost its effectiveness. According to Twitch’s Reddark_247 counter, more than 2,400 subreddits are still closed due to protests at the time of this writing, while others are read-only or suddenly read “not safe at work (NSFW).” )” or dedicated to images of John Oliver.

On Monday, CNBC quoted an audio recording of an all-hands meeting earlier this month in which Google senior vice president Prabhakar Raghavan, who heads Google Search, said, “When employees asked about the Reddit outage and its impact on results, users admitted to being dissatisfied.” . “

Many may wonder why we have a search team iterating and building all this new stuff and somehow users are still not happy, said Ragavan. was reportedly said.

During the meeting, a Google employee reportedly asked how Google would better prioritize “genuine discussion” in search results. According to CNBC, Google CEO Sundar Pichai says his Google users, who add the names of forums like Reddit to their searches, want “more comprehensive answers” than “blue links.” answered.

wrong point of view

CNBC reports that HJ Kim, Google’s vice president of search engineering, said Perspectives was the answer to disappointing social media search results, but acknowledged the feature could be improved. . Perspectives is a filter at the top of Google’s search results that allows users to choose to see only “long and short videos, images, and posts shared on discussion boards, Q&A sites, and social media platforms.” His Google blog post on May 10th. Blog charts show results from Reddit, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, Quora, and more. Google said via Twitter that it started as a filter for top stories news results and then offered general search results on Friday.

However, people using Reddit search hacks aren’t typically looking for YouTube videos full of TikTok influencers and sponsors. They’re not just following social media. They are more likely to want instant access to human voices and perspectives in easy-to-understand threads and discussions. Essentially a social media filter, even though it works well with Google’s search algorithms, it doesn’t address the inherent problem with Google Search, which frequently finds irrelevant junk. Google did not immediately respond to Ars’ request for comment on how Perspectives sidesteps reported internal meetings and people using SEO tactics to enhance unhelpful content.

But with Reddit still facing user backlash for refusing to price its API and ignoring user outrage, Google’s release of Perspectives was well timed. Interestingly, Reddit originally claimed it wanted to charge for API access to prevent AI chatbots like Google’s Bard, partially trained on Reddit’s user-generated content, from profiting for free. . Protesters turned Reddit upside down and temporarily shut it down completely, a reminder of how Reddit relies on free, user-generated content. Now it looks like Google got that reminder in error too.

