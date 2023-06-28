Google’s Pixel Fold is a holistic take on the foldable form factor





Disclaimer: I loved my time with this device, but not everyone had the same experience. Ars Technica in particular struggled with this product. The problem seems to be that the gap between the displays is very narrow when closed. I wore the case most of the time while using the product so that should help a bit. But it’s never a bad idea to wait until more of these products are out there before pulling the trigger. Especially if that trigger is he’s $1,800.

True mainstreaming of foldables remains an open question. There are still many significant obstacles to wider adoption. Most notable is the price. But in the last few years, the form factor has really come into its own. In the early days, people were understandably skeptical. After all, Android smartphone makers love devices with good concepts, regardless of their practicality.

This year’s Mobile World Congress was very enlightening. BARCELONA As he walked through the halls of Fira, he realized how seriously so many companies are taking this initiative. It’s still super-luxury and very expensive for many, but it’s also very real. Products are coming out little by little. Someone stopped me the other day and asked me about my foldable. But that person, for the first time, was not embarrassed about this product. He proudly showed me his Galaxy Fold.

Samsung, of course, was the tip of this particular spear. His Fold was an ambitious product at first, but it may have gone a bit too far with some missteps that caught our attention from the start. But the product was provocative enough to attract public interest, especially in its home country of South Korea. Last year, the company’s head of mobile, TM Roh, claimed that 10 million foldable handsets were shipped in 2021 alone. Samsung will almost certainly have the largest share.

As an aside, I’ve seen professionally skeptical tech folks go from mocking the category to loudly wondering which foldable device to buy. For me personally, reviewing the Galaxy Flip was the first time I seriously considered joining the team. The more crowded the space, the more diverse the products on offer, and the more people feel they need to be content with the only game in town. After all, the Fold is still a big, bulky device. It certainly isn’t for everyone.

Google’s entry into this category wasn’t exactly surprising. Of course not, in the sense that all the details were leaked before release. But unlike companies like Samsung, Huawei and Oppo, Google doesn’t make a lot of phones. On a positive note, the company has had mixed mobile fortunes, ultimately finding its most success with its budget-priced Pixel A range. Well, price is an important aspect for all his Pixel devices. At least, that’s what sets him apart from industry leaders Apple and Samsung.

The Pixel Fold is an $1,800 device. All I can say about it is that it’s more or less on par with the Galaxy Fold. R&D is expensive, the company is still small, and components are still generally expensive. But pricing has made Google struggle to differentiate itself from the relative niche that has been dominated by a single company since its inception.

Software has long been Google’s go-to. That’s a tough proposition in itself. First, most of the Android innovations rolling out to the Pixel will be coming to other devices soon. For another, Android L (big screen) enabled both the Pixel Fold and Tablet, and the company has worked closely with Samsung since the beginning.

Ultimately, Google seems to have chosen a different path. That means creating the most balanced hardware possible and hoping for the best. This shouldn’t seem like radical product design, but in a world of smartphones that has evolved into a race for camera hardware and pixel density, it kind of does. And with the Pixel Fold, that effect is greatly enhanced. This is an unattractive device from a state-of-the-art technology standpoint. If anything, Google was waiting for this category to mature a bit. If you rush to be the first in a particular technology, you risk bringing an inferior product to market.

Google made the Pixel Fold bake a little longer, and we think it’s a better product. It’s not the way Apple does it in the sense that the Pixel line lacks the cultural prestige and sheer simplicity that makes it feel like a category jump. But Google has been in the smartphone business for a long time and knows it has to fight for every percentage point of market share. Coming out of the gate with a well-thought-out alternative to the foldable status quo is a solid starting point.

It’s a nice looking device to start with. Samsung has taken a flashy approach to the category, trying to catch the eye and clearly highlight that this is an expensive investment, just in case the foldable screen doesn’t do it justice enough. Designed Chrome. The Pixel Fold is modest enough to be foldable in 2023. The glass and metal materials are decidedly premium, but the color scheme is subtle. The only really distinctive design language is the camera bar. This has been a Pixel feature for some time.

When the company showed me the device before launch, I asked about the form factor. I specifically asked why the company chose a book-style foldable over a clamshell. That was quite a question for me. As I said above, the Galaxy Flip has been my favorite foldable device for years.

The company told me at the time it felt there was a lot more it could do with the larger form factor. Get a handy phone and turn it into a productivity tablet. For a clamshell, the outer display is pretty limited, but when you open it up you get a normal phone.

fair enough. A lot of these come down to why you bought the foldable. Is it to be more compact or to effectively carry the tablet?

The Pixel Fold isn’t exactly compact. It’s shorter than most flagship models, but it’s also wider. At 0.5 inch closed, it is thicker than others. However, it’s very thin for a foldable (be aware that you’ll literally fold the screen over it). At 10 ounces, it’s pretty heavy (another collapsible pitfall for the near future).

That said, Google established the dimensions here. The Pixel Fold feels like the right size, open or closed. The closest comparison I’ve made at launch is the former Microsoft Duo. At 5.5 x 3.1 inches, it’s shorter but wider than the Galaxy Fold. The front-facing display isn’t perfect edge-to-edge, but the 5.8-inch front-facing screen is good enough for many everyday tasks. In fact, I’ve found myself using the front screen more than the built-in 7.6-inch screen because I can do most of my work on it, unlike other foldable devices. Frankly, it’s nice, especially since it’s annoying that he has to rely on the 7.6-inch screen for most of his work, especially on the go.

It’s also a rare example of a device that actually looks better with a case on it. That’s the Bay (blue) Google cover in the photo. About one-third of polycarbonate is made from recycled materials. The rounded, soft look complements the product design, and the blue pops, but is understated enough not to detract from the overall experience. Wireless charging works flawlessly through the case.

Of course, hinges are one of the biggest problems with foldables. The hinge was a key part of Samsung’s early problems. It’s also the source of some of Google’s most interesting innovations.

In other foldable devices, the hinge component is under the display, adding thickness, Pixel product manager George Hwang said in a blog post shortly after the announcement. So in our hinges, we moved these hinge components from under the display to the edges of the device completely, making the display significantly thinner. It is a thin design that does not interfere with the internal display when unfolded.

Sure, the bezels are thick, but this makes room for the internal camera without A) drilling a hole outside the screen and B) relying on an under-display camera.

The combination of existing Pixel hardware and Google AI/software smarts makes the camera robust overall. Again, I’m happy with the snaps I was able to capture, mainly relying on the external screen. On the other hand, when it opens to a 90-degree angle, it’s perfect for selfies and video conferencing. Meanwhile, the combined 4,820mAh battery should be fine for a day or even a few more uses.

Overall, the Pixel Fold may be the most well-rounded foldable product. It’s a great example of not rushing into categories, and a striking first interpretation of the form factor to get it right the first time. That price though.

