First impressions of Google’s revolutionary smartphone





Google’s Pixel devices focused on what the company believes makes great smartphones and tablets. With the launch of the Pixel Fold, we have our own hardware to demonstrate what we think a foldable device should be able to do.

I’ve had a Pixel for a few days now and have explored its possibilities.

pixel fold

Ewan Spence

There have been several approaches to folding smartphones in the last few years, with Flip and Fold being two strong contenders. The former folds a regular smartphone in half to make it easier to carry, while the latter folds a small tablet in half so that it can be used as a phone.

As the name suggests, the Pixel Fold belongs to the latter group. However, there is a crucial difference. It’s much more square than the Galaxy Z Fold and Honor Magic V.

The outer screen of a foldable phone is very important as it provides the phone environment when closed and leaves the tablet option on the open device. Google’s approach is to move away from the aforementioned foldable tall and thin style and embrace a 17:4.9 ratio screen (1080 x 2092 pixels). Unusual for European and North American markets, this is nothing special. Devices like the Oppo Find N have a similar form factor and don’t have foldable screens, but Microsoft’s dual-screen Surface Duo also offers a similarly sized panel.

Curiously, the legendary Palm Pilot is the device that feels closest to the Pixel Fold, at least when closed and using the outside screen. A quick look at the stats shows that the Pixel Fold when closed is within a few millimeters of the Palm III. Perhaps that’s why it’s so comfortable to use when folded?

pixel fold

Ewan Spence

There’s no getting away from the fact that the Pixel Fold is one heavy smartphone. Weighing in at 283 grams, you won’t have to worry about misplacing it, and it’s a tough phone to hold in your hand for extended periods of time. Given that the built-in screen provides a great viewing experience, you’re looking for a good stand or place to balance for long periods of time.

One thing that partially helps here is the camera bar. Google continues the trademark raised bar found on regular Pixel phones, but it’s more like an island than the full width of the phone’s back, rather than the full length. Finger space on the back helps with ergonomics.

pixel fold

Ewan Spence

At least when the Pixel Fold is closed… When the Fold is open, the camera bar tilts noticeably when the phone is placed on a table, and even a light tap on the screen makes it very wobbly. If you want a flagship-level camera in an $1800 phone, this is a necessary evil. Microsoft’s first Surface Duo opted for a concave but low-spec camera, and it was a tough choice.

When you open the screen, the first thing you see is the bezel. This isn’t an end-to-end display, but it’s for the best. Look at any tablet and you’ll see electronics and ergonomic side bezels. After all, you need a safe place to hold your device. Google also placed the selfie camera inside the bezel to maximize the available space on the screen.

Creases are noticeable, but on par with current generation folding screens. The crease almost disappears when you look directly at the crease, but at a slight angle it changes color and you can spot it. Like any foldable device, it has its moments of distraction, but most of the time it goes unnoticed.

pixel fold

Ewan Spence

One thing that helps is how Google approached the UI. Optimizations in first-party apps tend to create a split-screen view with a ribbon of information (e.g. email inbox) on the left and content (emails) on the right. Where do you put the spine of that view? In the crease. That’s exactly how the pain points are hidden. The same is true if you go into split-screen mode and have two apps on the screen. Again, creases are contours that help minimize their presence.

If this sounds a lot like Microsoft’s approach to the Surface Duo, albeit with the complexity of a folding screen, you’re right.

pixel fold

Ewan Spence

But really, it’s all about the app. If an app you use regularly doesn’t work well on her Pixel Fold, it’s not a starter. Broadly speaking, the apps he falls into three groups.

The first is Google’s first-party app. Over 50 of these apps are optimized, so if you’re staying in the Google world, get optimized apps and make the most of your big screen.

The second group is third-party applications that consider increasing screen size. Some offer user interfaces that are tailored for larger screens. Not surprisingly, Microsoft’s suite of apps works well. All of this makes me feel comfortable and at home on the Pixel Fold. Others perceive a larger screen, but simply filling it, everything scales as best it can, sometimes with hilarious stretched results, sometimes with bright window views, sometimes both in the same app indicated by. It definitely works, but it can be a little awkward at times.

pixel fold

Ewan Spence

Finally, there are apps that don’t know how to handle large-screen Android devices, whether they’re tablets or foldables. Google’s approach with the Pixel Fold (and Pixel Tablet) is to fully window these applications and run them on a smartphone-sized screen with black bars on either side. It’s doable, but feels like a wasted opportunity.

Oddly enough, those smartphone-sized windows are the same size as both sides of the Pixel Fold, so this third option really works if you want to stay in the multitasking world with two apps side by side. That’s great, but it ignores the underlying problem that developers need to be more encouraged to code for large screen devices. If the Pixel Fold accomplishes anything, so be it.

Its range is extensive, but after testing the Pixel Fold for a few days, we felt the form factor was well suited for enterprise and productivity devices. This gives the Pixel Fold a certain elegance, given that it stays broadly within the realm of big company software, but it also seems to play a role in trying to circumvent the limitations of the ecosystem.

pixel fold

Ewan Spence

I will briefly explain the specifications. However, this is just a rough flavor until I spend more time using the device. The first is system-on-chip. Here Google is using his Tensor G2 mobile, a chipset of its own design. This is the same as the Pixel Tablet, Pixel 7, 7 Pro and 7a. It’s well-tried and doesn’t have the powerful features of its SnapDragon equivalent, but it’s designed for on-device AI and machine learning tasks.

Everything else falls short of outright flagships, but if you want the best performing Pixel, you’re probably looking at the Pixel 7 Pro over the Pixel Fold. The latter is about form factor and affects the bill of materials. Is it surprising that some specs have been shaved off to keep the device under $2000?

The same goes for cameras. Google has ensured this camera is good for a device this expensive, and the post-processing provided by the Tensor chipset helps a lot. But again, if you’re looking for a camera-focused device, look no further here. However, the combination of a 48-megapixel main lens, a 10.8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 10.8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera is by no means an easy task.

Hardware specs are nothing to be ashamed of. I think for most people the slight drop in performance is compensated for by the form factor. Which brings us to the Pixel Fold’s biggest question.

Who is this device targeting?

To be honest, the Surface Duo made me appreciate the larger screen size and the ability to run two apps side by side sooner. I know this works well for my productivity needs. But many apps are too risky to run in these windows, and we also know that the full-screen experience doesn’t exist.

Also, I realize it’s been less than a week with the Pixel Fold, but it’s still in the shiny new days that anyone with a new device knows. When it’s gone, will I be able to intuitively know what the Pixel Fold’s best use cases are? Will it be the phone I automatically consider using?

The Pixel Fold is a first-generation product, so it’s hard to recommend to the general public. The Pixel family of hypercars is a great demonstration of cutting-edge technology, some people buy it because it’s available, while others are drawn to the Pixel name before the deal expires and he buys the Pixel 7a. Some people can.

The Pixel Fold answers questions like, “Can we build this form factor, can software run on it, and access popular Android apps?” It’s unclear if you can answer the question of why you buy this or why you develop this. And why is it a better choice than regular smartphones?”

I feel the answer lies more in 3rd party apps than in Google hardware. If the Pixel Fold answers that question and opens up an ecosystem for foldable devices from OEM partners to benefit, then it’s considered a success.

Disclaimer: Google provided the Pixel Fold for review purposes…

