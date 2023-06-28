Rust Facts and Fiction: 5 Insights from Google’s Rust Initiative in 2022





Rust is a relatively new language with a lot of features, having just reached version 1.0 in 2015. Developers looking to the performance and safety guarantees Rust offers should wonder if they can use Rust instead of what they’ve been using. What if a large company wants to use it in their existing environment? How long will it take developers to learn the language? Will they be more productive?

This post analyzes some data covering the years of Rust’s initial introduction here at Google. Google is seeing increased adoption of Rust, especially in consumer applications and platforms. With input from over 1,000 Google developers who have written and committed Rust code as part of their 2022 work, we’ve tackled some rumors head-on and identified some issues that could be improved. Check it out and share any enlightening discoveries you’ve made so far. the way.

We would like to give a special thanks to one of our leading training vendors, Ferrous Systems, for getting us started on Rust here at Google. We’d also like to highlight a new, freely available self-service training material called Comprehensive Rust that we and the community have been working on over the past few quarters.

Rumor 1: Rust takes over 6 months to learn – debunked!

All survey participants are professional software developers (or related fields) working for Google. Some have previous Rust experience (about 13%), but most come from his C/C++, Python, Java, Go, or Dart.

Our survey shows that over two-thirds of respondents are confident they can contribute to the Rust codebase within two months of learning Rust. Additionally, a third of respondents were as productive with Rust as with any other language within two months. Within four months, that number he had increased to more than 50%. Anecdotally, these increases match the time it took for developers to adopt other languages, both inside and outside of Google.

Overall, we don’t see any data indicating that these developers are less productive in Rust compared to other languages ​​they used previously at Google. This is endorsed by students taking comprehensive Rust classes. The questions asked on Day 2 and his on Day 3 show that experienced software developers can become familiar with Rust in a very short period of time.

Rumor 2: The Rust compiler isn’t as fast as people expect – confirmed!

Slow build speed was the biggest reported challenge developers faced when using Rust, with just over 40% saying it was acceptable.

There’s already a great community-wide effort to improve and track Rustc’s performance. It’s supported both by volunteers and by several companies (including Google), and we’re happy to see a major developer working in this space, but we’ll continue to add support here and expand It is clear that the possibility is beneficial.

Rumor 3: Insecure code and interoperability are always the biggest challenges – debunked!

The top three most difficult areas of Rust for Google developers today are:

Writing unsafe code and dealing with C/C++ interoperability were among the things Google developers encountered, but weren’t the biggest challenges. These other three areas of his are areas where the Rust language design team has invested in flattening the overall learning curve and continuous evolution, and our internal findings strongly correlate with these areas of investment. match.

Rumor 4: Rust Has Amazing Compiler Error Messages – Confirmed!

Rust is generally considered to have some of the most useful error messages in the compiler space, and this was no different in our research. Only 9% of respondents were dissatisfied with the quality of Rust diagnostics and debugging information. Feedback from Comprehensive Rust participants shows similar things, people are surprised by compiler messages. This surprises me at first. People are used to ignoring big compiler errors, but when they get used to it, they like to ignore them.

Here’s an excerpt from an exercise some Googlers are doing to put Rust into practice: Solving Advent of Code 2021 with Rust.

On the fifth day of the exercise, you should perform a search for entries in the table. The error below not only detects that a case was missing in the resulting pattern matching, but also suggests a fix.

On day 11, we need to check if the element is within the bounds of the grid. The Rust warning below detects redundant comparisons due to unsigned types and suggests code that can be removed.

Rumor 5: Rust code is high quality – confirmed!

Respondents said the quality of Rust code was high, with 77% of developers satisfied with the quality of Rust code. In fact, when asked to compare whether Rust code felt more correct than code written in other languages, an overwhelming 85% of his respondents were confident their Rust code was correct. increase.

And it’s not only correct, it’s also easy to review. Over half of respondents said Rust code is incredibly easy to review. As an engineering manager, this result is in many ways at least as interesting as the code authoring result. Because code review is at least as big a part of a professional software engineer’s role as authoring.

As we at Google and others have pointed out, developer satisfaction and productivity are correlated with both code quality and code review time. If Rust is not only great at writing quality code, but it’s also great at landing that code, then that’s where companies evaluate Rust and consider adopting it in terms of performance and memory. This is a very compelling reason that goes beyond the safety of

I’m looking forward to

Over 1,000 developers are a good sample of engineers, but we look forward to more adoption and future research with more use cases. Additionally, many of the developers surveyed joined teams with no Rust experience, but this cohort includes more enthusiastic early adopters than we would like from our extensive research. Stay tuned for new updates next year.

Dr. Lars Bergstrom – Android Platform Programming Languages ​​and Dr. Kathy Brennan – Low Level Operating Systems Senior User Experience Researcher

