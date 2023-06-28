Canada’s online news law could let Meta and Google decide winners and losers in the media industry





Just hours after the Online News Act, Bill C-18, was enacted, Meta announced that it would soon begin blocking Canadians from accessing and sharing news on Facebook, Instagram, and all their platforms. bottom.

The law would change the way Canadian journalism is funded by requiring tech giants such as Meta and Google to negotiate with Canadian media companies when using news content on their platforms. purpose. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that media outlets may incur total annual compensation of $329 million.

But Meta explained its decision to block the news, saying it was easier to cover all the news than to follow the law because journalism content contributes so little to the company’s annual revenue.

The Online News Act, modeled after Australia’s News Media Bargaining Code (NMBC), was the first to compel Meta and Google to pay for third-party news content on their sites.

Since NMBC was passed in 2021, other countries such as the UK, US, South Africa and Brazil have also considered enacting similar legislation.

But Canada is likely to be the first to successfully implement legislation Ottawa claims will “improve” Australia’s code of law.

Methus’ expected reaction For Australians watching the bill debate in the Canadian parliament, Methus’ actions seem to indicate that history is repeating itself.

While NMBC was being discussed, Meta acted much the same, blocking Australians from accessing or posting news content. The ban also included links to Australian and international news publications, as well as links to Australian government Facebook pages such as charities, emergency services and weather services.

The move was a very public attempt to force changes in Australian law to avoid being designated as a platform that would be forced to negotiate with the press under the statute.

The stunt was largely successful as the government made concessions and effectively watered down the law.

The Australian media industry is now feeling the impact of this decision.

NMBC’s first review rated the bill as a success. In many ways, it was. There are 34 deals totaling over AUD$200 million across the media sector, which equates to around 61% of the market being covered by at least one of his deals.

But there was a big difference between Google and Meta when it came to the deals that were made. Meta only signed 13 media organizations, while Google won about 23.

I’m part of a research team in Australia who wanted to understand how Google and Meta were able to treat code so differently. We reviewed policy documents and interviewed news media executives about their experience negotiating with platforms.

What we found wasn’t all good news for journalism.

Lack of transparency in Australian law

Some news outlets said some executives at smaller organizations said the lack of transparency around funding led to unintended changes. Market imbalances between media organizations and platforms are now being felt more among the media organizations themselves.

The Act’s Commercial Confidence Provisions report how much money a news outlet or platform receives, how it invests the money it receives, or whether that investment is consistent with NMBC’s policy goal of supporting public interest journalism. means that there is no obligation to

Most of the interviewees who won the larger deals did not want transparency regarding the amounts secured, as they considered the information commercially sensitive.

But the lack of transparency about the type and amount of funding effectively means that smaller independents competing for market share in Australia’s highly concentrated media ecosystem are losing talent and investment. Did. They ended up going to larger media groups, which were likely more funded under the terms.

Misha Ketchel, editor of The Conversation Australia, said greater transparency may have ameliorated the information asymmetry between large companies and smaller, independent organisations.

We didn’t know anything, so we signed the deal for a very modest amount, Ketchel said. We were really at a big disadvantage.

Ketchel said his organization only had enough money to hire one new journalist, and another news agency used funds secured under NMBC to offer salaries above the normal market rate. He said he had pulled out one key staff member.

Platform opts out of negotiations

This effect was exacerbated by a second problem, the removal of “specify” in the code. This means that regardless of whether a news organization qualifies under this provision, there is no need for the platform to negotiate with that organization.

Nick Shelton, publisher of lifestyle-focused Broadsheet Media, argued: Platforms are in a position to decide who they do business with… So suddenly the giant multinationals Google and Meta decide the winners and losers. He is a leading figure in the Australian media industry. “

Platforms may refuse to negotiate with organizations they deem ineligible for public interest journalism, or may choose to reward organizations that have a business interest to support. Our interviewee suggested that both scenarios occurred.

In our interviews, we also learned that the platform can drive individual deals that align with their business priorities. This has affected the types of journalism being invested in and their reliance on specific forms of funding to pay for it.

Some interviewees said the platform offered media organizations more subsidy-based funding or other specific funding offered by tech companies such as Google News Showcase to avoid individual deal negotiations under the Terms. claimed to encourage the program.

Others interviewed said that instead of being paid for news content published on the platform, they focused on investing in specific types of content tailored to the needs of the platform, such as the Google News Initiative. said a deal had been put together.

What does this mean for Canadians?

Valuable lessons can be learned from the Australian legal framework.

The lack of transparency and designation means that technology platforms have been able to act in the best interests of their own business priorities rather than the normative purpose of supporting public interest journalism.

Canadians need to consider how much influence platforms already have and how much influence they hope to gain once the Online News Act comes into force.

Diana Bossio is Associate Professor of Media and Communication at Swinburne University of Technology, Australia. This article is republished from her The Conversation under a Creative Commons License.

Canadian flag photo by Lori & Todd used under Creative Commons license.

