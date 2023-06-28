BMW X1 M35i sporty SUV revealed: price, specs and release date





The sportiest version of BMW’s smallest SUV has been revealed. Starting at just under $46,000, it comes loaded with features found in the larger M models of late. If you want to know more, read on.

M version of the X1 compact SUV Equipped with a 2.0-liter turbo engine 300 horsepower and 400 Nm in Europe Sporty interior and exterior design Price starts at 45,995 Delivery in November

BMW has unveiled the sportiest version of its new SUV, the X1. Called the M35i, this is the first M-labeled X1 and the first version of his 35i badge since the first model in 2015.

But for those of us in Europe, the new American X1 M35i gets more than 17 horsepower from its turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.

BMW X1 M35i design

The X1’s design is already very sharp from many angles, but the M version, the M35i, looks more aggressive, with some M tweaks.

The M Sport version of the X1 has a large front air inlet, and the M35i builds on that with an even larger intake. There are also new blacked out grilles with the M logo, as well as black M door mirrors and modified side skirts.

19-inch twin-spoke alloy wheels are fitted as standard, but a 20-inch unit and sportier tires are available from the options list.

At the rear there is a stronger roof spoiler and rear faux diffuser for a more aggressive touch. Also, this is the first car that has been modified by the M department and that he has two sets of twin openings for the M-specific exhaust system.

BMW X1 M35i interior

Based on the X1’s simplified cabin, it has fewer buttons than its predecessor, adding a sporty touch to the M35i. These include optional his M Sport seats with illuminated logos on the backrests, integrated headrests, electronic adjustability and an attractive red and black finish.

Along with many Alcantara suede-like surfaces, aluminum trim pieces and a gray headliner, it also features M-themed features such as door sills, pedals and specific graphics for the curved driver display. UK models come standard with comfort seats upholstered in Veganza vegan leather.

The sporty theme continues in the rear seats, with boot space and a sliding rear bench kept from the standard model, which thankfully doesn’t detract from the X1’s practicality.

Optionally, you can add an M leather steering wheel, head-up display with M-specific display, panoramic sunroof, Harman Kardon sound system and ambient lighting.

BMW X1 M35i engine

Under the hood of the M35i is a 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol engine with M treatment. It features a stiffer crankshaft, optimized oil supply to the pistons and main bearing shells and caps from BMW’s large six-cylinder engines.

The turbocharger has also been upgraded for efficiency and performance, and like we’ve already seen on other more modest X1s, it’s got a 7-speed automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive.

All this leads to the development of 300 hp and 400 Nm of torque for the European model of the X1 M35i.

0-90 mph is 5.4 seconds, but top speed is limited to 155 mph.

But oddly enough, not all of these upgrades make the X1 the most powerful available. That title belongs to the xDrive30e plug-in hybrid with 326 horsepower and 477Nm of torque. However, the 0-90 mph time and top speed aren’t as good as his PHEV because the PHEV is heavy and largely untuned for sporting performance.

BMW X1 M35i Chassis

With the M treatment, the M35i also features a mechanical limited-slip differential on the front axle for better traction when cornering.

To live up to its legendary M badge, BMW has fitted Adaptive M Suspension and Sport Steering as standard, both of which help make the X1 more engaging and easier to maneuver quickly on twisty roads. . By installing a sportier suspension, the vehicle height is lowered by 15 mm.

The M35i also gets the option of the M compound braking system from BMW M for the first time. Anyway, this optional system replaces the car’s normal brakes, which are already tuned for his M35i, with cast-iron inner rings with aluminum chambers.

These drilled brake discs measure 385mm at the front with 4-piston brake calipers and 340mm discs at the rear with single-piston brake calipers.

BMW X1 M35i price

The M version, the M35i, is more expensive than most of the X1 lineup. With a starting price of 45,995, it’s actually cheaper than the xDrive30e plug-in hybrid version.

Deliveries of the M35i in Europe will begin in November, while access in the US will be slightly earlier from October.

