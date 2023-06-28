Google cuts drag show sponsorship after pleas from Christian employees





Google has distanced itself from the San Francisco drag show after hundreds of employees signed a petition calling the performance “a direct affront to the religious beliefs and sensitivities of Christians.”

The company pulled out of a series of LGBTQ pride events it sponsors annually on Tuesday after a group of employees felt uncomfortable with lead performer drag artist Peaches Christ, according to an internal discussion seen by CNBC. It was revealed that there was an internal discussion that the Pride & Drag Show was deleted. .

The petition accused Google of religious discrimination for sponsoring events and performers that sexualized and belittling Christian beliefs.

The petition said of Peaches Christ that their provocative and inflammatory artistry was seen as a direct affront to Christian religious beliefs and sensitivities.

An internal list of performances Google announced as a way to “capture this great month” was taken down soon after the petition began to circulate, prompting Christian employees to file a complaint with Human Resources.

However, Google claimed that the event was booked before it received full approval from the company and was therefore removed from the sponsored series.

“We have long been very proud to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community. Our pride celebrations have regularly featured drag artists over the years, and this year will see even more. This particular event was booked by one team and shared within that team without going through our standard event process,” a spokesperson said in an email. .

“While event organizers have changed official team events to local locations, employees can still attend as performances will be held at the scheduled venues and open to the public.

Google did not respond to the Post’s question about whether the petition had any weight in deciding to cut the program.

Google claimed the removal was due to a glitch in the booking process, which encouraged employees to attend other Pride events. APs

Other employees opposed both the petition and Google’s decision to remove the show from the series, according to an internal discussion watched by CNBC.

Some criticized the grievances of Christian colleagues as subjective and fueling a political-culture war, which has been fueled in recent months by widespread legislation targeting the rights of drag performers. ing.

Employees also accused Google of quietly removing the event from its internal website for bowing to pressure from petitioners.

