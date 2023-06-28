Create a community that attracts people and businesses under a new workplace model





56th Annual Basic Economic Development Course 2023 Theme Focuses on Placemaking and Economic Recovery

2023 BEDC keynote speakers include Eric Kronberg, founder of Kronberg Urbanist Architects, and Elizabeth Ward Williams, the firm’s Director of Urban Design.

As Atlanta communities weather the impact of COVID-19 and the economic upheaval of the pandemic, economic development professionals are working hard to get back on their feet.

The 56th Annual Georgia Tech Basic Economic Development Course (BEDC) is a four-day course from August 28-31 that will empower these professionals to maximize the opportunities and potential of their communities. We give you the tools and strategies you need. (Registration: http://tiny.cc/BEDC2023)

The new reality of today’s workforce in a post-pandemic economy recognizes that communities need to rethink themselves to make communities more attractive places to live and businesses to operate. I mean

Hosted by the Georgia Tech Enterprise Innovation Institute in partnership with the International Council for Economic Development and the Georgia Economic Developers Association, this comprehensive course will help experts identify quality places people want to live and businesses want to live. Explore the use of placemaking as an economic development tool that helps create prosper.

BEDC Course Director Alan Durham said he knows the pandemic has changed the way we operate in many ways, making telecommuting and remote work a stereotyped reality for businesses and job seekers. rice field. As telecommuting and hybrid commuting schedules become the norm, communities need to strategize and rethink how to make them more attractive to potential residents and business investment, he said.

Our courses are designed to teach participants how to maximize their opportunities in this new reality. Durham said people don’t move to a particular community just to be closer to work when there’s no central office or even a need to enter an office. It is therefore imperative that officials seeking to promote economic development opportunities in their communities change their mindsets.

Part of that change means focusing on strategies that create attractive quality of life for both residents and businesses, economic recovery and resilience plans, smart incentive packages and other tools. Communities also need to find creative ways to address shortages of labor and entry-level housing options.

BEDC course speakers will cover several topics over four days to help attendees leverage the unique assets of their communities and how to effectively use and maximize placemaking as an economic development tool.

Course topics include:

Workforce Housing Strategies Business Sustainability and Growth Real Estate Development and Reuse Business Credit Analysis Workforce Development Strategic Planning Economic Impact and Incentives Managing Economic Development Organizations Ethics in Economic Development Small Business and Entrepreneur Development Marketing and Attraction Disaster Recovery and Resilience Media Strategy

This 4-day conference will allow attendees to network with industry peers and experts, delve into the fundamentals and new concepts of inclusive economic development, and immediately put into practice the tools and skills gained during the course. You will have the opportunity to be prepared.

Since its founding in 1967, Georgia Tech BEDC has prepared more than 3,300 economic developers from around the world for the IEDC Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) exam. This certification is considered an important component of a career in economic development. Georgia Techis’ BEDC is accredited by his IEDC and qualifies as a professional development training requirement to take the exam.

