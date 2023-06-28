Samsung introduces SeeColors mode to its 2023 TV and monitor lineup





Accessibility features allow color-blind viewers to recalibrate the screen for a better viewing experience SeeColors mode receives colorblind accessibility certification from TV Rheinland

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the addition of SeeColors mode to its 2023 TV and monitor lineup.[1] A newly added accessibility feature provides different color settings based on the degree and type of color blindness (CVD).[2] Provides an improved viewing experience.

SeeColors mode comes with 9 image presets so users can choose the option that suits them best. This feature adjusts the red, green, and blue levels to help viewers easily distinguish colors on the screen according to the degree and type of her CVD.

Originally released as an application in 2017, SeeColors helps CVD patients enjoy the screen as it was meant to be seen. This feature is now integrated into the accessibility menu of TVs and monitors, making it easier for users to use. If you’ve already purchased the 2023 model, you’ll get a software update to add his SeeColors to your accessibility menu.

Samsung has received colorblind accessibility certification from TV Rheinland.[3] This is in recognition of the SeeColors mode feature that allows CVD patients to enjoy content more comfortably on Samsung screens. This rating builds on Samsung’s commitment to accessibility under the vision of “Screens Everywhere, Screens for Everyone”. “

“Additional features such as SeeColors and Relumino modes will be added to our 2023 TV and monitor lineup to help people with color blindness and low vision,” said Seok-Woo Jason Yong, executive vice president of visual display business at Samsung Electronics. We are very excited to introduce accessibility features.” Guided by our vision of “Screens Everywhere, Screens for Everyone”, we continue to innovate and bring inclusive technology closer to consumers.

[1] SeeColors mode is available on Samsung’s 2023 TV and monitor lineup, including the Neo QLED, QLED, OLED, Smart Monitor and G95SC gaming monitor.

[2] This feature is not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the treatment, mitigation, cure or prevention of any disease or medical problem. ANY INFORMATION DISCOVERED, OBTAINED OR ACCESSED THROUGH THIS FEATURE IS PROVIDED FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE AND SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED AS MEDICAL ADVICE.

[3] Headquartered in Cologne, Germany, TV Rheinland is a world-renowned testing laboratory that provides quality and safety certifications across a wide range of industries. Color Vision Accessibility certification was awarded on June 7, 2023.

