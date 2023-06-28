Northrop Grummans New Aircraft Navigation System Passes Flight Test





WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – June 27, 2023 – Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) announces the modernization of its advanced aviation navigation solution, the Embedded Global Positioning System (GPS)/Inertial Navigation System (INS), commonly known as The modernization flight test, known as the . EGI-M. This is the first time an EGI-M with an M-code enabled receiver has been tested in flight.

M-code technology enables missions in GPS-conflicting or GPS-rejecting environments. The M-code enabled GPS receiver is a core component of Northrop Grumman’s EGI-M program and is designed to rapidly transmit positioning, navigation and timing information. Fully operational EGI-M system features a modular platform interface designed for easy integration with current platform navigation systems and supports current and future advanced software and hardware technology upgrades .

Expert:

Ryan Arlington, Vice President, Navigation and Cockpit Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation. “This flight test is a major step forward in the development of our next-generation aircraft navigation system. EGI-M capabilities developed by Northrop Grumman will enable our combatants to navigate hostile and conflict-ridden environments with precision and precision. can.”

Pre-flight preparation on the testbed of Northrop Grumman’s advanced aircraft navigation systems. (Photo credit: Northrop Grumman)

EGI-M Details:

Testing took place on a testbed aircraft in May. Flight test data confirms Northrop Grumman’s prototype EGI-M solution, the M-code enabled LN-351, performs on par with his current LN-251 INS/GPS system with the latest fiber optic gyro technology was confirmed.

A critical design review of the EGI-M was completed in 2020. Northrop Grumman’s EGI-M launch platforms are his E-2D Advanced Hawkeye and F-22 Raptor. Additional fixed-wing and rotary-wing platforms across the Department of Defense and allied forces have selected Northrop Grumman’s EGI-M as their future navigation solution to support mission-critical systems.

Northrop Grumman is the world’s leading aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions give our customers the capabilities they need to connect and protect our world, pushing the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a common purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our 95,000 employees define possibilities every day.

