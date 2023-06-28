Tennessee, Tennessee How to keep Tennessee on the cutting edge of AI innovation





Sethraman Panchanathan and Randy Boyd | Guest Columnist

Tennessee businesses and families know the impact global supply chain shortages have on their daily lives. When the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and disrupted global supply chains, computer chip shortages and America’s reliance on foreign manufacturing felt the effects. In response, Congress passed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. It aims to bring chip manufacturing back to the United States, where the technology was invented.

But there’s more to this story than computer chips.

Decades of offshoring have hollowed out the U.S. industrial base in all areas. At the same time, public funding for scientific and engineering research and development has declined significantly since 1964, despite being an important economic driver.

To turn things around, CHIPS and the Science Act have authorized more funding for the National Science Foundation, the only federal agency that drives progress across all areas of science and technology. The last time Congress approved a similarly large budget increase, it took almost a decade when it should have taken years. We can’t wait that long.

Science and engineering are vital to America’s global leadership. The way to revitalize our country is to create quality high-tech jobs for everyone, regardless of location, background or career trajectory, and provide opportunities for people everywhere to discover and pursue their STEM skills and education. is to create

alarm bells from china

This is important for our national and local economies and allows us to win the way we compete with other nations that are accelerating their technological ambitions. China is striving to overtake the United States in key technologies with its $1.5 trillion “Made in China 2025” initiative. This should act as an alarm bell.

At the apex of tremendous advances driven by artificial intelligence, the United States, like manufacturing, must not relinquish its leadership in this and other critical areas. We need to spread competencies and training to even more places that are not yet underserved. Innovation is happening in just a few places today, and half of these jobs are in just 41 counties in the United States.

To that end, NSF is investing $18 million over six years in a center at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, which will use AI to better understand and design quantum materials and systems. Become. Tennessee is a leader in research and development, thanks to institutions such as UTK and Oak Ridge National Laboratory. In just six years, the company has leapfrogged his number 22 spot on the high-value manufacturing rankings, attracting billions of dollars from companies investing in electric vehicles and supply chains.

Growing and channeling this momentum will require more strategic government investment in line with the UTK AI-Quantum Award.

We know how well this works. During the Great Depression, loans from the Tennessee Valley Authority fueled growth, strengthened defenses, and allowed the United States to enter World War II. Most recently, Chattanooga became the first gigabit city in the US with the fastest internet speeds in the world. This has attracted more businesses and brought her $3 billion in profits to the community over the past decade.

For top team TN

And now, our investment in NSF brings together partners to foster regional innovation ecosystems across the United States and contribute to economic growth in Tennessee. UTK charts the path for vehicle electrification in Tennessee with over 90 partner TVAs, Oak Ridge, industry partners, the State Labor Council, all 37 technical and community colleges, one of the largest HBCUs, and more. won a development grant to lead TEAM TN, a coalition with and automated.

In fact, NSF has submitted over 700 concepts from around the country for such regional innovation engines. NSF engines accelerate research and technology development, accelerating economic growth and jobs in states and regions. But to realize this vision, we need funding.

Computer chips are also part of the story. The question as we write the next chapter is whether the United States will continue to lead the way. For America’s national and economic security, the answer must be a resounding “yes.” To expand America’s innovation geography with more investment so that the supply chains for the next wave of inventions start in America, are built in America, and are supported by leading-edge American talent in Tennessee. I can.

Seturaman Panchanathan is a director of the National Science Foundation. Randy Boyd is president of the University of Tennessee System.

