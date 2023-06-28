Google cancels ‘anti-Christian’ LGBTQ drag show after complaints





Pride Month: LGBTQ Lawmakers Fight for an Equal Future

LGBTQ representation is on the rise in state and federal governments from Delaware to California. Meet some lawmakers fighting for equality.

Scott L. Hall and Carrie Carmichael, USA TODAY

Google pulled out of its Pride Month drag performance after a group of employees protested it was anti-Christian.

On Tuesday, Bo, an LGBTQ+ bar in San Francisco’s Castro district, filed a petition accusing the company of practicing religious discrimination for promoting a Pride and drag show featuring popular performer Peaches Christ. Hundreds of people signed it.

Their provocative and inflammatory artistry is a direct affront to Christian religious beliefs and sensitivities, the petition claims.

Google, one of the corporate sponsors of the annual Pride event in San Francisco, has removed performances from its internal events page and instead encouraged employees to attend office social gatherings.

The company did not say whether the petition influenced that decision. For USA TODAY, drag performances were planned outside of the standard event process and changed in November, requiring pre-approval for all events.

According to Google, “Our Pride Celebrations have regularly featured drag artists over the years, and this year included several of them.・Booked by one team and shared within that team without going through the process.”

Peaches-Christ said it was the second year in a row that Google touted its performance during Pride Month.

Instead of holding the event in a sterile conference room at its Silicon Valley headquarters, Google held the event in San Francisco at her request, she said.

In my world, Jesus has a sense of humor, Peaches Christ said in an interview with USA TODAY. Yes, I hosted the Hunky Jesus Contest. Yes, I support the Sisters of Eternal Indulgence. Yes, my show is called “Midnight Mass”. But Jesus and the God I believe in don’t care.

Often targeted by conservatives and religious groups, drag shows have become a political powder keg in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election, with bill after bill being introduced in red states and an already divided America. is further split.

Peach Christ said she was upset to see Bay Area Google employees jumping on the bandwagon.

It’s another truly disturbing example of the rise of anti-queer and anti-gay rhetoric that uses drag performers and transgender people as scapegoats, she said. Anyone who knows me, who knows my career, would like to know how I can express love, make people laugh, create entertainment, and create space for outsiders with this drag character and name. I know you are using

Christian employees alleged that Google violated its inclusivity and appropriateness policies by promoting an anti-Christian-themed event.

Software engineer Tom Turney drafted a petition calling for the event to be canceled and a public apology to the organizers.

Software engineer Michael Harrington told the Federalist that the performance had crossed a red line and said he was wary of the growing willingness to attack Christians in the workplace.

Other employees criticized Google for bowing to pressure, saying the complaints fueled culture wars across countries, according to a discussion seen by CNBC.

