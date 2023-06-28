Google aims to avoid perverted regulation in Brazil, exec says





Patricia Villasboas

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Google Brazil’s chief executive said on Tuesday that he was encouraging greater dialogue over the regulation of digital platforms in Brazil to change a bill that could be a perversity for everyone. .

Nearly two months ago, each country’s supreme court ordered investigations into executives at social messaging services Telegram and Google, who were responsible for campaigns to criticize proposed internet regulation bills.

Bill 2630, also known as the Fake News Act, makes internet companies, search engines, and social messaging services responsible for finding and reporting illegal content, and imposes hefty fines for failing to do so. .

Fabio Coelho, Google’s vice president and director of Google Brazil, told reporters during the event that the company is in dialogue with Brazilian authorities and is not opposed to regulating its digital platforms.

Google has always been in the position of dialogue, and dialogue is about improving regulation so that regulation doesn’t accidentally become good or evil for anyone, he said. He suggested that all parties involved should be considered.

Google is owned by Alphabet Inc.

Coelho said the company is in talks with the National Telecommunications Authority (Anatel), rapporteur Orlando Silva, the so-called fake news lawmaker in charge of the legislative process, and with the federal government over enacting the regulation. . It would be good for everyone.

He did not specify what their demands were or what complaints they had about the proposal.

In April, Google released a manifesto signed by Marcelo Lacerda, its country director for government relations and public policy, against the hasty legislation.

Later that month, the platform displayed a message on the search engine’s home page that such charges could worsen the state of the Internet. Users were redirected to a blog post with text signed by Lacerda, who has made numerous criticisms of the bill.

The bill has not yet been voted on by parliament.

(Reported in São Paulo by Patricia Villas-Boas, written by Carolina Pulis, edited by Matthew Lewis)

