



As part of our ongoing effort to revolutionize search results, Google recently introduced Search Generative Experience (SGE), an AI-powered feature with the goal of transforming everyday queries. While the technology shows promise, early testers found it fell short of the well-known search technique of appending “reddit” to the end of a query. Rather than directing readers to sites targeted for SEO traffic, this simple technique taps into the knowledge of the Reddit community to provide real help from forum discussions. Despite Google’s advances in machine learning, the popularity of this search trick highlights how difficult it is to use AI to deliver a useful search experience.

For those of you who don’t know, thousands of subreddits recently went dark protesting Reddit’s moderation decisions, which had a noticeable impact on search results. Famous forums as part of a global outcry over Reddit’s proposal to charge developers for access to Reddit’s data could prove fatal for third-party Reddit clients moderators have unpublished the page. The widely used search tactic of adding “reddit” to search queries has become obsolete as pages inadvertently become non-functional or useless, revealing just how dependent a Google user is on his Reddit’s user-generated content. It was emphasized that

According to CNBC, Google executives are listening to user complaints following the recent Reddit outage. Google’s head of search, Prabhakar Raghavan, openly admitted during a staff meeting that users were “not completely satisfied” with the search process. “Users need to be happy,” said Ragavan, highlighting the company’s efforts to improve search results by providing more honest answers.

To this end, Google recently announced a new feature called Perspectives aimed at displaying discussion forums and videos from various social media platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Reddit and Quora. It’s not very useful for AI responses yet, but eventually the SGE could be trained to pull information from perspective and provide more complete answers.

Google recognizes the valuable contributions of platforms like Reddit and hopes Perspectives will provide users with an alternative source of authentic information. Users can access content published by contributors on discussion boards, Q&A websites, and social media platforms using Viewpoint his filters in search results, which can be further parsed by content type. Google also provides detailed information about content creators, such as name, profile picture, and popularity.

Perspectives is still rolling out, but you can already sign up to test your search generation experience through Google Search Labs. With any luck, these two features will create synergies that will eventually get us to stop putting “reddit” at the end of our searches.

