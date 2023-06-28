Google, Amazon, YouTube India’s Top Brands





Mumbai: Google has emerged as India’s most meaningful brand, offering strong personal and collective benefits, according to the ‘Meaningful Brands 2023’ report released by global communications agency Havas .

Google’s presence in everyday transactions, including financial services like Google Pay, positions it as a brand that helps individuals achieve their goals and aspirations, the report said. Amazon and YouTube ranked second and third respectively, highlighting their impact on consumers’ lives and their ability to foster interpersonal relationships, he added.

The study, which surveyed more than 91,000 people across 10 markets and 42 categories, highlights changing consumer attitudes toward brand purpose and a growing desire for personalized experiences. Key findings from the study show that 73% of brands could disappear today without consumer attention, demonstrating the need for brands to establish personal connections and relevance. A staggering 67% said they would prefer purpose-driven brands over profit-oriented ones, and 68% said they would not buy from a company that does not respect the planet or society.

Especially in the Indian market, Havas research reveals that the most meaningful brands outperform average brands by 39% when it comes to delivering personal benefits. Indian consumers believe brands should contribute to their physical and mental health and well-being.

Additionally, brands that demonstrate resilience and positivity in the face of crisis stand out among consumers.

The world is changing between 2021 and 2023 and this year’s meaningful Brand India report could not have come at a more opportune time,” said Havas India Group CEO. ) said Rana Barua. Over the years, we have won many key clients based on the knowledge gained from this unique research, and we continue to use it to take action to close the consumer gap. . Expectations from brands and their experiences. “

The 2023 report focuses on the concept of myconomy, emphasizing the importance of brands putting individuals first and making meaningful changes in their lives. Beyond profit-driven motivations, consumers want brands that actively contribute to their well-being and provide a sense of control.

However, the survey also found that 58% of consumers feel that brands are not transparent about their commitments and promises, and 65% are fed up with brands that only prioritize making money. Consumers increasingly want brands to simplify and streamline their lives and provide a sense of control and certainty.

The study also highlighted the importance of catering to Gen Z consumers who value positivity and self-expression. Brands that encourage meaningful self-expression for Gen Z outperform the average brand by 66%. Simplifying and improving the consumer’s quality of life was also identified as another key factor, with meaningful brands performing 60% better than average brands in this area.

Sanchita Roy, Chief Strategy Officer, Havas Media India highlighted the findings as a guide for brands to empower, engage and enable their consumers.

Havas Creative India Chief Strategy Officer Anirvan Mozumdar emphasized the need for brands to provide personal and immediate benefits and support consumers seeking health, well-being and self-expression.

Updated: Jun 27, 2023 11:06 PM IST

