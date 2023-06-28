Transforming Stroke Diagnostics: Startup Goes 1.6 Meters High to Drive Innovation





In a key development in the healthcare industry, a UK start-up has successfully secured 1.6 million in seed funding to develop a handheld blood test device that can rapidly diagnose stroke. Formerly known as Pockit, Upfront Diagnostics aims to transform stroke diagnostics worldwide by delivering actionable insights to medical professionals in minutes. This breakthrough technology could revolutionize stroke management and have a profound impact on patient care.

Upfront Diagnostics’ innovative device, known as “LVOne,” is designed to identify biomarkers that indicate a patient is undergoing a large vessel occlusion (LVO) stroke. By taking a small blood sample, LVOne can make her diagnosis in less than 15 minutes, saving valuable time compared to current methods that rely on physical exams and brain scans. This rapid diagnosis allows for prompt treatment and reduces the risk of death and disability from stroke.

This seed funding round, led by Apex Ventures’ medical fund, represents a major milestone for Upfront Diagnostics. His Apex Ventures, his VC firm focused on deep technology, recognizes the potential impact this handheld blood test device has on the medical industry. Additionally, Upfront Diagnostics has received a grant from SBRI Healthcare in partnership with the Stroke Society, further validating the importance and potential of the technology.

To ensure the efficacy and accuracy of the device, Upfront Diagnostics performed validation tests on 270 patients at the Royal Infirmary Hospital in Newcastle. The device has not yet received clinical approval, but the company plans to use the proceeds from the funding round to expand the technology and meet regulatory requirements. Upfront Diagnostics aims to achieve the UK Conformity Assessment Checkmark indicating compliance with UK law by the end of 2023. It also has ambitions to obtain CE marking equivalent to the EU by mid-2025.

Upfront Diagnostics is focused on early diagnosis of stroke as it can reduce disability from LVO stroke by up to 20%. Time is of the essence in treating stroke, as the best time frame for doctors to manually remove a large clot from her brain is six hours for her. The LVOne device could significantly increase the proportion of patients treated during this critical period, improving outcomes and saving lives.

Although Upfront Diagnostics’ primary focus is stroke diagnosis, the technology may be applicable to other medical conditions. The company has suggested that its handheld device could be used to diagnose concussions and Alzheimer’s disease. This versatility highlights the broad impact and potential of the company’s innovative approach to point-of-care testing.

Upfront Diagnostics was founded in 2017 by a group of Cambridge students and has come a long way in a relatively short period of time. The startup has received 75,000 in funding, backed by Cambridge Enterprise, a division of the University of Cambridge that helps academics commercialize their ideas. Despite showing net debt in its latest Enterprise Agency filing, Upfront Diagnostics remains determined to bring its breakthrough technology to market.

The potential impact of Upfront Diagnostics’ rapid blood test devices extends beyond individual patient care. Dr Pooja Sikka, UK General Practitioner and Venture Partner of APEX Ventures Medical Fund, highlights the widespread benefits of effective point-of-care testing. By improving stroke diagnosis and optimizing care pathways, health workers and social care systems can experience positive transformation. Stroke, a preventable disease, is unfortunately on the rise, requiring innovative solutions to meet the growing need for accurate diagnosis and timely treatment.

