Google Shows Top Brand Ads To Chatbot-Generated Spam Blogs





A new study found that Google’s automated display advertising system is serving brands’ ads to spam sites, fake sites and sites written with chatbots that grossly violate Google’s own policies.

NewsGuard Technologies’ June 2023 Misinformation Monitor report(opens in new window) describes the ‘programmatic’ advertising market(opens in new window), which should automatically match ads with audiences while respecting brand safety ) documents the disastrous breakdown of Advertiser preferences. “

Rather, “large global brands are spending advertising dollars to support the proliferation of unreliable artificial intelligence-generated news and information websites (UAINs),” the report said. “While this programmatic approach funds low-quality and misleading sites, most of the ads Google serves fail to protect ‘brand safety.'”

NewsGuard works to assess the credibility and integrity of news sites (and also offers a browser extension to help you find vendors selling false information). The report didn’t name the companies involved, but they identified “two of the world’s largest consumer technology companies,” “two of America’s top broadband providers,” and a “Silicon Valley company.” It states that it is “a wide variety of excellent advertisers” including. A digital platform. “

And almost all of this is Google’s fault, the report says. “More than 90% of the ads NewsGuard identified, or 356 out of 393, were served to his NewsGuard by Google Ads.”

The high numbers reflect how much Google dominates the display advertising business, and its dominance of market share reflects antitrust investigations in the US and European Union, reflecting Google’s anti-competitive behavior. claims to be.

Not only does the “UAIN” site described in this study appear to have no real news, it appears to be rife with the byproducts of malicious chatbot programming. For example, a screenshot from the Brazilian site uses an unverified generative AI model error message in the heading. “I’m sorry, but due to the AI ​​language model, I can’t access external links or his website myself.”

These content mills are also very prolific. NewsGuard found companies where he published an average of 1,200 “articles” a day during his week in June. In another article, 108 of his posts published on the 1st were signed by an purported author.

Google’s own advertising rules (opens in new window) specifically prohibit this kind of “low quality content” or “duplicate content”. Google reportedly acknowledged NewsGuard’s question about the report and received additional background on it, but did not respond further. Google PR did not immediately respond to PCMag’s request for comment on Tuesday.

Anonymous companies whose brands were dropped in connection with the programmatic ad serving also declined to comment, and only four of the 40 brands questioned had no comment. In addition, none of the four UAIN he was evaluated in the survey, whose contact information is displayed, responded to NewsGuard.

Meanwhile, the head of a trade association of New York-based news publishers told PCMag that this points to a long-standing problem with programmatic advertising: the opacity of the system as a whole.

“Advertisers who don’t know which sites their ad campaigns are running on can significantly jeopardize their investments and brands,” said Jason Kint, CEO of Digital Content Next(opens in new window). “Leave it exposed to” emailed and this automated approach keeps advertisers in the dark about “the content and context in which the ad resides.”

