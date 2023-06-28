Wireless Technologies Drive Innovation in Automotive, Life Sciences, Fintech and More – Communications, Mobile, Cable Communications





5G is seen by most consumers as the fuel for smart devices that will push mobile connectivity to new heights. But these new generations aren’t just making Twitter feeds load faster, they’re completely transforming how society works, changing everything from manufacturing to medicine to artificial intelligence. Improving the wireless spectrum has long been associated with widespread innovation across the industry, especially as the number of connected devices has grown rapidly this century.

Now, the ongoing 5G rollout and increased investment in machine learning technology are opening the door for further innovation and ensuing legal challenges in industries such as automotive, life sciences and fintech. And while wireless advances have the potential to drive progress across the sector, they also create opportunities for conflict among those seeking to defend and expand their interests in the market.

Let’s take a look at how wireless technology is transforming some key industrial operations and explore how these changes may affect litigation risk.

Wireless charging innovation hits electric vehicle industry

Currently, EV chargers are mostly powered by a combination of WiFi, LTA and Ethernet. However, the global deployment of EV charging stations is expected to swell to more than 66 million units by 2030, and it is essential to improve the communication functions of EV charging points in order to reduce cruising range concerns and promote the introduction of EVs. That’s why his Electreon, a provider of EV wireless charging technology, has developed the industry’s first charging system embedded in the road. The technology is called “Dynamic Wireless EV Charging” and allowed the company to set a new world record for the longest distance driven by a passenger EV.

Using a Toyota RAV4-PHEV, the demonstration pushed the current limits of electric vehicles by driving the car over 1,200 miles on electric roads. The hybrid model ran his 100 hours straight and kept it running without the help of the gas engine. By the way, the longest-range EV on the market today is made by Lucid Air Grand Touring, which has a range of 516 miles, but most models typically have a range of 200-300 miles.

legal implications

This wireless charging innovation directly addresses two major barriers to adoption in the electric vehicle industry: limited range and lack of a suitable charging infrastructure. And while Electreon has been a pioneer in pushing wireless charging in this space, their latest feat will likely cause competition as other companies seek to develop their own wireless charging systems, over SEPs, licenses, etc. We anticipate that patent disputes are likely.

Additionally, while increased connectivity may improve vehicle operations, it also exposes vehicle security to greater risks and requires more maintenance to keep complex systems up to date. . This can lead to in-vehicle network security breaches and outdated software usage, which can lead to disputes over cybersecurity and product liability claims over vehicle safety.

Strengthening payment systems in the FinTech field

The low latency and high speeds brought by 5G have created new possibilities for financial technology. As much of our finance now resides in the digital realm, 4G is becoming less and less capable of handling the volume of online financial transactions that take place every day around the world. With the explosive growth of mobile payments, online banking, cryptocurrencies and digital wallets, fintech companies need the improved connectivity provided by 5G to support their evolution towards further virtual integration. increase.

This increased connectivity will enable fintech providers to offer more complex services on mobile devices, from fast cashless peer-to-peer payments to seamless banking transactions. In addition, 5G’s low-latency spectrum will allow location and merchant ID to be captured at the time of purchase, greatly improving transaction security and enhancing consumer protection. For some, this has proven to be a profitable evolution of the industry. Verizon and Mastercard partner to transform the global payments system through IoT and 5G integration, prompting others in the industry to consider building new systems, new collaborations and potential acquisitions. .

legal implications

While 5G presents tremendous benefits for companies operating in the fintech space, it would be remiss to ignore the potential risks associated with increased connectivity in payment systems. First, neobanks are now at risk of becoming obsolete if they refuse to adapt to this evolving hyperconnected environment. That could force the two companies to merge or acquire to expand their stakes in the market, potentially sparking disputes over contracts, proprietary data and more. In addition, new players are now entering the market en masse, opening the door for further industry consolidation leading to antitrust lawsuits and patent disputes between traditional providers and new payment companies.

Second, without better protection of consumer information, companies in the payments space may find their data centers unable to keep up with the increased flow of consumer data. Disputes over inappropriate data use, phishing, and digital card skimming attacks pose risks to payment providers that lack proper cyber risk mitigation processes.

More Responsive Wearable Device Technology

The rapid growth of mobile technology and increased connectivity is directly contributing to the growth of wearable devices, positively impacting the industry to enable more streamlined healthcare and personal health monitoring. Smart healthcare is considered to be an important application in 5G networks, and for good reason. The pandemic has made us realize how important remote health monitoring is.

Consider Apple’s Watch or Google’s Fitbit tracker. With the help of improved wireless technology, these devices can monitor blood oxygen levels, heart rate and falls while also tracking medication intake, cardiovascular health and more. It’s just a story at home. In healthcare, 5G technology will provide security, improved service reliability, and continuous updates on chronic diseases, enabling healthcare providers to save lives and improve clinical decision-making.

legal implications

The main concerns of people using connected wearable devices are around privacy and security. These devices typically store sensitive data, and science around healthcare trends and insights also poses litigation risks. As adoption of 5G and new generation spectrum increases, and more companies integrate this technology, conflicts over data integrity, security and validity may arise. Data security and privacy are some of the most important factors patients consider when engaging in healthcare, and when healthcare providers fail to maintain confidentiality, consumers seek restitution for fraud. .

Additionally, as with any growing industry, the threat of compromise remains as more wearable device players attempt to enter the market. We believe that as the industry becomes more competitive, disputes over the technical specifications and performance of the design, development and testing of certain devices may arise.

innovation expert

With decades of experience working with leading attorneys in complex litigation, WIT has brought together a diverse team of experts across the industry to provide solid insight and expert testimony for complex cases. I was.

Our team of experts works on all aspects of wireless innovation, understanding the opportunities and challenges that come with growth in 5G, 6G and beyond. Our experts include:

Highly qualified academics with many years of experience at leading universities and institutions around the world. An executive who knows every corner of how a company operates and has experience working in the highest levels of corporate and government management. An engineer who has the know-how to handle a wide range of tasks and can perform research, due diligence, and analysis of complex litigation. Regulators with the experience and inside knowledge to help lawyers understand and communicate complex policy and regulatory issues within the industry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide on the subject. For your particular situation, you should seek professional advice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mondaq.com/unitedstates/telecoms-mobile–cable-communications/1334494/wireless-technology-ignites-innovation-in-automotive-life-sciences-fintech-and-more- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos