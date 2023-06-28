Google may have misled dozens of advertisers and violated its own guidelines-report | Google





Google may have deceived dozens of corporate and government advertisers about how many views their ads ran on third-party websites and apps while charging fees, according to a new report. claim.

Google’s TrueView is the company’s proprietary video advertising product that appears not only on YouTube, but also on third-party sites and apps across the Internet. The user can skip the ad after 5 seconds, but the advertiser will only be charged if the user watches for 30 seconds, or if the ad is less than 30 seconds in length, the video is playing audio and Only if the user has passively scrolled past and not activated. page.

Ad research organization Adalytics said this week that its research found that many advertisers who pay for TrueView ads served on other websites and apps besides YouTube may not get what they pay for. reported that it was found to be

The company investigated advertising campaigns for over 1,000 brands on the Internet and found that many TrueView ads did not meet Google’s own guidelines. This includes ads that run in small video players in the corners or sides of your screen. Either completely muted, no actual video content between ads, or ran with very little interaction or activation from the user.

Websites with muted TrueView ads include NYTimes, Reuters, Wired, Mashable, and Gizmodo.

The study also identified ads where the skip button was hidden or hidden to make it difficult for users to skip after 5 seconds.

The group said the misidentified ads had been in place since 2020.

One advertiser told Adalytics that this is a way YouTube and Google don’t fully understand it, to extract more budget and manufacture at a scale that’s convenient for advertisers.

Government advertisers for the service include the US government, the EU Congress, New York City and the Delaware State Police. Companies using TrueView include Ernst & Young, American Express, TikTok, Disney+, IBM, HBO Max and Pizza Hut.

One consumer goods brand identified in the report found that 20% of its $75,000 campaign budget was spent on its YouTube channel and 80% was spent on third-party apps and sites such as investing.com and Candy Crush Saga on Android. I discovered that it was done.

Marvin Renault, Google’s director of global video solutions, denied the findings of the press in a blog post on Tuesday, saying advertisers only pay if their ads are viewed, which is highly inaccurate. said he made a claim.

We use real-time ad quality signals to determine whether people are present and paying attention to help us decide whether to serve video ads on our Google Video partner sites or apps. he said.

Google monitors its compliance with the policy, and last year stopped serving ads to more than 143,000 websites found to be in violation, he said.

Renault also said reports that the majority of campaign ads are running on third-party sites rather than YouTube are inaccurate, saying the opposite is true.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2023/jun/28/google-may-have-misled-dozens-of-advertisers-and-violated-its-own-guidelines-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos