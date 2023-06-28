Huawei’s Tech4City Competition Uncovers Youth Tech Talents to Promote Smart Mobility and Sustainability Finance





How can technology drive smart mobility and sustainability finance in cities? At the 2nd Huawei Tech4City Dialogue held on May 15, the Tech4City competition will innovate Singapore’s young tech talent from April to July. Consideration was given to how to provide a platform to showcase such solutions.

The Huawei Tech4City Competition 2023 is back for the second time after last year’s success. In line with the aims of Singapore’s Digital for Life movement, the competition aims to enable young people to harness the power of technological innovation to shape the country’s future.

Revolving around five key themes – well-being, learning, mobility, finance and energy – the competition allows participants to develop customized solutions to a variety of real-world problems.

The 2nd Huawei Tech4City Dialogue, held on May 15, delved into topics such as how urban transport networks can better serve communities and the role of technology in green finance. It was intended to inspire people to explore the possibilities of technology in mobility and finance.

Technology for mobility

Kaidi Yang, Assistant Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the National University of Singapore (NUS), spoke about how emerging technologies such as connected and self-driving cars could transform mobility.

Integrating self-driving vehicles and urban infrastructure will bring many benefits, Yang said. One example is the integration of traffic signal communications. Vehicles can anticipate traffic light changes, such as a traffic light turning red, to adjust braking speeds and minimize stops.

He emphasized that self-driving cars can further enhance ride-sharing services. With conventional ridesharing systems, vehicle imbalance occurs during the morning commute. When many passengers travel from home to work, drivers are concentrated in destination areas compared to residential areas.

But “self-driving cars… can be adjusted by the system,” Yang said. Operators can redirect vehicles to areas of high demand, allowing ridesharing services to efficiently serve passenger needs.

Beyond private ridesharing services, technology can also make public transportation more commuter-centric.

Jeffrey Shim, Group CEO of SBS Transit, said public transport expectations are evolving from simply “good service, safety and reliability” to “delighting commuters.” said.

Sim explained that real-time updates on traffic conditions and alternative modes of transportation will help commuters plan trips and integrate urban mobility more seamlessly into their lives.

Smart mobility can also make public transport more inclusive, he said. Assistive technology helps visually impaired people navigate stations more easily. People from all walks of life will be able to participate more fully in urban mobility.

Sim said the technology is also helping to make the transport system more sustainable, adding that “the biggest contributor to electricity consumption is actually air conditioning in stations.” Data-driven solutions can be optimized to provide a comfortable temperature inside the station while reducing the load on air conditioning.

How to harness technology for a sustainable future

Ravindra Kumar, Head of Emerging Technologies & Ecosystems at OCBC Bank, explores how financial institutions can use technology to become more sustainable and aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals said it does.

Achieving a low-carbon transition will require increased energy efficiency on and off the premises of banks, the latter made possible by green financing. Banks are looking for technology solutions that can collect reliable, real-time data to support green lending and improve energy efficiency across their facilities. This could help mobilize and measure green finance while reducing the carbon footprint generated by energy-intensive assets such as data centers, Kumar said.

Zhang Weina, associate professor and deputy director of the Institute for Sustainable and Green Finance at NUS Business School, discusses how technological advances in renewable energy solutions have led to new considerations in business financing models. shared.

Mr. Zhang shared that the cost of solar energy has dropped significantly, and this trend has made solar power an economically viable option for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) seeking to be more sustainable. I explained how it would be positioned.

Solar simulation software helps companies find the most financially sustainable business models. Zhang gave the example of PVsyst, a photovoltaic software that allows users to obtain data on energy production and operating costs. Such software can help connect existing green energy technologies to the benefit of small businesses, she shared.

Huawei’s Tech4City competition enables young innovators to come up with creative solutions. From March 26th to July 23rd, participants between the ages of 18 and 35 can compete in teams of 2 he to 4 he.

The 16 semi-finalists will be coached for their video submissions on August 20th. The top eight finalists will submit their solutions to the competition’s advisory board for the finals held in September 2023.

The winner will receive a grand prize of S$15,000, the runner-up will receive S$8,000 and the runner-up will receive S$5,000. Consolation prizes are awarded to the remaining finalists. The best innovation in the mobility field will receive a prize of S$3,000 from Huawei and her SBS Transit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://govinsider.asia/intl-en/article/huaweis-tech4city-competition-to-tap-on-youth-tech-talents-to-drive-smart-mobility-and-sustainability-financing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos