Loyalty360 Article: Visa and Hyundai Card Announce Strategic Partnership, State of Video Technology Survey Shares Findings on Personalized, Interactive, AI Video and More





Kroger Recognizes Youth Engagement Program Winners

Kroger announced that 10,310 students nationwide have been honored as Zero Hero Award recipients as part of the Zero Hunger | Zero Hunger Awards. Zero Waste Youth Engagement Program. In the 2022-2023 academic year, these students will work towards developing hunger and waste-free communities while supporting the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2 and 12: Zero Hunger and Responsible Consumption and Production. Awarded for efforts to build . These exceptional Zero Hero Award winners devoted a total of 78,800 volunteer hours throughout the school year, resulting in her $2.5 million in community impact.

Dennis Osterhughes, Senior Director of Sustainability and Social Impact at Kroger, said: “We are extremely proud and inspired by the passion of our students and their commitment to the Zero Hunger, Zero Waste mission. I have received it,” he said. “Serving our communities and protecting the planet is not something that can be accomplished in one generation, it takes all of us. I am excited and I hope that their dedication will enable us to make a difference through our service and daily actions.”

Visa and Hyundai Card Announce Strategic Global Data Partnership

Visa and Hyundai Card have announced a strategic business partnership to work together to harness payment data to gain insight and value. Hyundai Card aims to transform financial services by enhancing data capabilities through data-driven technology. The partnership will include co-development of innovative data products and solutions, with Hyundai Card leveraging Visa’s extensive network to provide a data analytics platform globally.

Visa will support the growth of Hyundai Card’s Data Alliance group and platform, and Hyundai Card will endorse Visa as its preferred global payment brand.

State of Video Technology Survey Finds 81% of Consumers Want More Branded Videos

A recent survey conducted in the US and UK found that more than 80% of consumers would like brands to use video more in their communications, but only 30% are actually open to it. ing. While there has been some improvement from last year’s State of the Art Video State of the Technology Survey by Idomoo, there is still a significant gap between consumer demand for video and what brands are offering.

Personalized videos outperform generic videos, driving loyalty and brand trust almost 4x. Adoption of personalized videos is also on the rise, with 25% of consumers watching him this year compared to 17% last year. Interest in interactive video content is growing, with nearly 80% of consumers expressing a desire for interactive video content from brands.

Younger consumers and high-income earners are particularly sensitive to video innovation, with 89% wanting brands to do more with video and 88% wanting interactive video. Interestingly, the study found that the UK market lags behind the US in both adoption and interest in advanced video communications.

