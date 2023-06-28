Google Cuts Waze Jobs To Continue Maps Product Integration





Todd Hazelton CNBC

Google is laying off the Waze maps service as it integrates it with its own maps product.

Chris Phillips, head of Google’s maps division Geo, said in an email to employees Tuesday that the company is shifting its Waze strategy to include Google ads rather than using a separate advertising system. said that The move will result in job cuts, according to an email seen by CNBC.

“We have decided to transition Waze’s ad monetization to be managed by the Global Business Organization (GBO), similar to Google Maps,” Phillips wrote. “Unfortunately, this reduces Waze Ads’ monetization-focused role in sales, marketing, operations and analytics.”

The company “wants to develop a more scalable and optimized Waze Ads product,” Phillips wrote, “while scaling back its current Waze Ads product while it focuses on building a new Waze Ads powered by Google Ads.” added.

Phillips said the company will notify advertisers and partners of the change on Wednesday, and told employees that his team will answer questions at the “next Waze Town Hall” on July 11 and discuss next steps. He said he would share his plans.

The email did not specify how many jobs would be cut, and Google did not respond to a request for comment. The Waze division has more than 500 employees, according to internal documents seen by CNBC. Google acquired Waze in 2013 for about $1.3 billion.

Google’s parent company Alphabet announced in January that it would lay off 12,000 employees, or 6% of its workforce, after a sharp slowdown in revenue growth over the year. The company also said it was phasing out some projects and downsizing others to make them more efficient.

Since December, Google has integrated Waze into its own Geo division that oversees maps. As part of the reforms, the company announced that then-CEO Neha Palik would be stepping down.

The Waze app uses crowdsourcing technology to determine the fastest driving route from one place to another based on the latest traffic information. Waze has approximately 140 million active users.

“Decisions like this are incredibly difficult,” Phillips wrote. “These are the contributions each and every one of Wazer has made to his Waze success and culture, and I want to thank and respect them for what they have achieved.”

In a statement, a Google spokesperson confirmed the dismissal and other details contained in Phillips’ email, saying the company “explains the growth of Waze’s unique brand, beloved app, and thriving community of volunteers and users. We will continue to work hard on it,” he said.

