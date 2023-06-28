Top 8 Tools and Strategies for AI in Mobile App Development





Harnessing the power of AI in mobile app development: revolutionizing user experience and increasing engagement.

Artificial intelligence is a real product of continuous progress and development in science and technology. This intelligent technology is incredible and can completely transform the world. According to a Statista report, the AI ​​software market is expected to reach nearly $126 billion by 2025. That’s why it’s so important to introduce AI into mobile app development.

Nearly 37% of global brands are opting for AI technology in some form, according to the survey. From voice assistants to predictive text to image recognition, many things are possible with AI.

The mobile application development sector is also a hotbed of innovation and is expected to generate $613 billion in revenue by 2025. There is no longer any doubt that combining these two different technologies can solve many problems and generate high returns.

Let’s take a look at the top eight ways to implement AI in mobile apps.

How to implement AI in mobile app development

Whether it’s native, web, or hybrid app development, the right implementation of AI in app development can bring tremendous benefits, such as customized user experiences and task automation.

image recognition

Image and object recognition is one of the great AI capabilities that you can take full advantage of in mobile app development. Users can use this technology to scan and search for recognizable objects and other related images, and even implement augmented reality in some cases.

One of the implementations of this technology is healthcare. Staff upload scans of potential medical abnormalities, and AI algorithms powered by vast databases and machine learning can analyze the condition and make a diagnosis.

Image recognition has a wide range of applications. Ranging from games to e-commerce platforms to social media filters.

voice recognition

Speech recognition is one of the most widely known AI technologies for mobile apps. AI-based voice recognition allows users to interact with the app using voice commands, making it more convenient, hands-free and seamlessly interacting with the app.

One of the most popular examples is Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s voice assistant. Deliver customized responses to users who tell their voice assistant to recognize their voice.

Biometrics is another AI-powered intelligent technology that measures human behavior and physical characteristics. The primary purpose of using this technology is to identify individuals for surveillance purposes.

Well-known technologies used under biometric surveillance are fingerprint, iris or face recognition, and DNA-based recognition. This is used to avoid fraudulent activities such as exam entry or banking related entries.

chatbots or conversational robots

Another interesting way to implement artificial intelligence is chatbots. This helps ensure efficient interactions between your company and your customers regarding feedback forms and inquiries. With the help of natural language processing, chatbots can automate responses to customer questions whenever needed.

Chatbots are everywhere these days. WhatsApp support, Microsoft’s bot framework, and Facebook Messenger are just a few examples. One of the fundamental reasons for deploying conversational bots in your business is to save your business operational costs. What could be better than satisfying your customers with instant replies at a low cost?

machine learning

Machine learning is another popular way to use AI in mobile apps, especially business apps. If your application requires classification or prediction-based functionality, you should take advantage of machine learning capabilities.

With this smart AI-powered capability, forecast-based applications such as weather forecasting can be taken to the next level. Google Translate is also one of the best examples of machine learning technology.

Predictive analytics is a business app that helps predict personalized recommendations for products and services. This AI-based feature helps to understand user behavior patterns and provide predictive results. This helps increase user engagement, build customer loyalty, and increase brand credibility.

emotion recognition or sentiment analysis

This smart AI function is based on advanced image processing and monitors human emotions through audio signals. You can decipher what humans think of your brand and offer customized service based on your customers’ likes and dislikes. As a result, there is a lot of room for improvisation based on the user’s behavior with the application.

smart recommendations

AI-powered capabilities such as natural language processing are widely used as smart recommendation strategies. It takes into account the user’s purchase history patterns, preferences, history and scrolling habits to provide useful recommendations.

Nearly every well-known brand uses this AI-based feature in their cross-selling and up-selling techniques. If you have an app in the entertainment or shopping category, this AI feature is a must to stand out in the crowd.

final thoughts

A wide variety of businesses are benefiting enormously from AI-based mobile applications. And this is just the beginning of this digital revolution. Therefore, the sooner you adopt it, the sooner you will get good results.

Regardless of your mobile app development process, be it hybrid, native, or web app development, AI has endless possibilities and scope.

Naveen Kumar is Head of Marketing and Product at JoomDev. This company is based out of his web development company. He loves turning his ideas into reality by developing products for a successful online business with his mobile app development services.

