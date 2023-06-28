These 8 Tips Will Make You A Google Maps Expert





Google Maps is a top-class navigation application, but did you know that it has a lot of hidden features? increase.

google map

Start with nice tips about places you visit often or places that are personally meaningful to you. It can also be private labeled. How can we do that? Enter the desired address. Scroll left in the options bar below the address and click[ラベルの追加]Choose.

find where to add the label

Set custom name for label

Here you can select your preferred name from the suggested list below which includes options such as ‘Home’ and ‘Work’, or you can enter a name of your choice. The next time you enter a label name, the corresponding address will be displayed, making your navigation experience more intuitive.

Google Maps can also plan routes with multiple stops. Enter your starting point and destination in the route planner as usual, and you’ll see three dots to the right of your starting point. Tap them and select “Add Stop”.

Tap Add Stop to add another destination

You can now add up to 9 total destinations along your route. Want to change the order of your stops?Tap the desired station and drag his two bars next to it to the appropriate place in your route.

Finally, tap “Done” and the route will be displayed on the map. Note that this option is available for driving, walking, or biking routes, but not for public transportation.

Below the app’s main search bar, you’ll find various buttons labeled ‘restaurants’ and ‘parks’ that point to the different types of places you’re looking for in your area. Tap More to see additional options.

Another option is to type in the search bar yourself what you are looking for, such as “ATM”. You can browse them in list form or view them on a map that visually shows their location and distance from you.

Looking for eateries in this area? You can use the previous tips to find them, but beyond understanding where restaurants are located, do more research and see if a particular restaurant suits your taste. What if you want to decide in advance what to do?

See the details of the restaurant you want to go to

When you select a restaurant from the list, you can see what ratings users have given it, and even read reviews left by users to get a first impression. You can also scroll down and select the Menu tab. This tab usually shows his two additional tabs, a “Highlights” tab that displays photos of the restaurant’s dishes that the user has uploaded, and a “View Menu” tab that appears on the right. Often there are multiple menu photos uploaded by Google Maps users who have visited the restaurant.

Another useful feature of Google Maps is the option to create lists and save different locations to them. To do this, tap on the “Saved” tab on the main screen. Scroll down until you see the “Your Lists” heading.

[新しいリスト]add a name and description, and choose who can view it.[プライベート]to create a list that only you can edit and view.[共有]to share with others. If you allow editing of the list, selecting Publish will make the list public on the internet. Finally, tap “Save”.

Tap “New List” to create a list

You can now add locations to your list. How do you do that? Enter the name or address of the place you want to add. Once it appears on the map, tap Save and choose a name for the list you created. Add a note describing the location and tap Done.

To see a list with all the places you’ve added, tap Saved on the Home screen and select a list. Locations are displayed as a list with sections and are also displayed on a map. Map views are especially useful for planning trips. You can see the different areas where all the places you want to visit are located and plan accordingly.

Press “Save” to add the location to the list

Alternatively, when you arrive at a particular location, you can open the list map to see which of your marked locations are in that area. You can add items to the list at any time.

Another tip for planning your trip is to download maps in advance that you can use for offline navigation even when you don’t have an internet connection.

To do this, enter the name of the city you want to download the map for, tap its name when it appears in the search bar, select the three dots,[オフライン マップをダウンロード]Tap. Now you can use two fingers to adjust the radius of the map and tap Download.

Download offline maps to find your destination without connectivity

To view the map, tap your profile picture or name initials in a circle in the upper left corner of the app. Tap “Offline Maps” and select the relevant map. Tap the three dots next to it to update.

Note that the offline map shows street names, but doesn’t offer all the functionality that the app offers when connected to the internet. For example, you cannot get walking directions.

Another option for the app is to display an overview of previously visited locations. You can check this by tapping your profile picture or initials circled in the upper-right corner of the screen. Select “Your Timeline”.

Here you can select a specific day and see an overview of all routes traveled, places visited, travel time and distance. Additional tabs above summarize different trips and provide insights on a monthly basis.

Want to delete your location history? Tap the three dots next to the timeline title and tap[設定とプライバシー]Go to. There you can choose to delete your location history or define to stop collecting such information.

Finally, we’ll introduce a feature that allows you to measure the distance between two or more points. To do this, long press the point on the map you want to measure the distance from. Tap the red pin that appears and select Measure Distance.

Tap Measure Distance to calculate the distance between two or more points

Then drag the map until you see the next point you want to measure distance from, and tap that point. The distance between the two points is displayed below. If you want to add more points, tap the plus sign labeled “Add Points” that appears below.

