Google fined additional $47 million by Russian court for not paying early fine for YouTube suspension





Russian antitrust watchdogs said on Tuesday that a Russian court had failed to pay Alphabet-owned Google an earlier fine of 4 billion rubles (about 308 million rubles) for allegedly abusing the company’s dominant position in the video hosting market. announced a fine of 10 million rupees.

The decision is the latest multi-million dollar fine in Moscow’s increasingly tough campaign against foreign tech companies.

Google was fined 2 billion rubles (approximately 190 million rupees) in February 2022. At the time, the Federal Antitrust Agency (FAS) said Google’s YouTube had taken an “opaque, biased and unpredictable” approach to “suspending and blocking users’ accounts.” and content,” reported TASS.

Google ultimately appealed this decision. The US company did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on Tuesday.

The FAS has announced that its previous fines imposed on Google have been doubled for nonpayment.

“The company will have to pay more than 4 billion rubles (approximately 380 million rupees) to the budget of the Russian Federation,” the FAS concluded.

YouTube, which blocks Russian state-funded media worldwide, has come under intense pressure from Russian state institutions and politicians, but the Russian government has stopped short of blocking it, with Twitter and Meta’s face. This is a measure against books, Instagram, etc.

Google stopped selling online ads in Russia in March 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but some free services remained available. The company’s Russian subsidiary has formally filed for bankruptcy after authorities seized bank accounts and made it impossible to pay employees and vendors.

According to TASS, Google has 60 days to pay the fine.

