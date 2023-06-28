iPhone celebrates 16th anniversary





Augusta, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Everyone’s favorite everyday buddy turns 16 in style.

The iPhone was first released to the public on June 30, 2007. Can you imagine what the world was like before?

maybe not. It is not easy. Watch his 2005 film from 2000 and you’ll see actors talking on giant cell phones, calling offices for information, shopping at malls, and being unable to reach someone in an emergency. You can see how it falls. It’s another world, isn’t it?

When former Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone in January 2007, he boldly said: “Today you will make a little history together.”

Even Jobs could not have imagined how much the world would change because of that mobile device.

If you don’t stop and think about it, you may not understand how the iPhone changed the world. That’s not an exaggeration.

The iPhone has changed the world as much as cars, planes and personal computers have.

It’s important to note that smartphones as a whole have changed the way we behave.

Again, the first iPhone inspired Google to innovate, designing and releasing the first touchscreen smartphone. With that said, here are his four ways the iPhone changed the world.

For better or worse.

1. It put the Internet in our pockets. Before 2007, you had to drive to your home or office to use your computer to access the Internet.

Can you imagine having to do it now? If you want to know how a particular stock is performing, you can look at your phone and app to get all the information about the day’s movements and the news that affects its price.

If you’re sitting in a group and wondering how old Stevie Nicks or Taylor Swift are, you can look it up online or ask Siri for an answer.

I have been connected to the Internet 24/7 for about 16 years. It’s unbelievable. 2.

Shopping has become easier. Maybe too easy. Before 2007, people shopped in malls and bricks-and-mortar stores.

You could shop online, but only from your computer. If you think you need a new oven mitt, just open the Amazon app and have it delivered before you leave home.

I remember reporting on Cyber ​​Monday shopping in 2006, and the only way the people I interviewed did it was from their office computer.

An iPhone allows her to take advantage of Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber ​​Monday sales while standing in line at the drive-thru.

3. It made us all photographers. Before the iPhone was launched, Kodak said about 80 million photos were taken each year. Of course, you can’t take pictures without a camera, film, or capture card.

After the iPhone came out, suddenly everyone had a camera with them all the time.

Capture amazing sunset photos, document your child’s first soccer goal, or record a video of someone misbehaving.

4. The iPhone made dozens of gadgets we used to buy obsolete. No one buys alarm clocks, calculators, GPS, fuzzbuster, answering machines, personal organizers, audio players, etc.

No need. Many of these gadgets are pre-installed on iPhones and other smartphones. If you need anything else, you’ll likely find dozens of alternatives in the app store.

5. The iPhone has made it easier to keep in touch and stay in touch through social media. What if you had to use your computer to use Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok?

The iPhone made Apple the most successful company in the world. The company’s annual revenue will be about $394 billion in 2022, much of it coming from a portion of the money iPhone users spend on apps.

Yes, Steve Jobs, Apple made history in those two days in 2007.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. all rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wrdw.com/2023/06/27/what-tech-iphone-turns-16-years-old/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos