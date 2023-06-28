Analysis of Flavonoids in Two Grass Seeds by Capillary Electrophoresis with Laser-Induced Fluorescence Detection





Representatives of three subclasses of flavonoids were targeted for identification and quantification in non-destructive single-seed evaluations of Medicago sativa and Melilotus officinalis.

Newly published research from Lanzhou University in China explores a non-destructive method for the analysis of single seeds of two forage grasses, Medicago sativa (alfalfa) and Melilotus officinalis (sweet clover), which allows specific Flavonoids can now be quantified. In the future, we will improve species identification, source tracing, seed breeding, quality control and metabolic assessment of these plants and their derived plants (1).

A study published in the Journal of Chromatography A specifically selected apigenin, kaempferol and formononetin as representatives of three flavonoid classes: flavones, flavonols and isoflavones. These and other subclasses have come to define this natural set of secondary metabolites commonly used as feed additives in livestock and aquatic animal breeding (1).

Flavonoids are also touted by researchers as excellent antioxidants with anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties, as well as effective relief from symptoms of diabetes, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. However, overdose is known to cause adverse effects such as thyroid dysfunction. (1). Therefore, in this study, a flavonoid analysis method suitable for application to quality assessment and processing standards was explored.

The researchers sequentially considered the shortcomings of multiple chromatographic methods before justifying the use of capillary electrophoresis (CE) with laser-induced fluorescence (LIF) detection for alfalfa and sweet clover samples. . According to them, the inherent low volatility of flavonoids makes gas chromatography unsuitable, and liquid chromatography (LC) with ultraviolet or diode array detection is better suited, although sensitivity is standard. is often not reached (1). Researchers say tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS) is a powerful and sensitive option, especially when combined with LC, but it is costly and requires the expertise of experienced specialists.

On the other hand, choosing CELIF enables fast, green, multimodal and highly efficient liquid phase separations in the CE process. Also, LIF detection (405 nm in this case) provides high sensitivity as the running buffer for CE is often limited by MS. Use a laser that is easy to focus (1). Solid-phase extraction (SPE) was also used for sample purification in this study, as reported by the researchers.

In CELIF, a capillary tube is filled with an electrolyte solution and an electric field is applied across the tube. Sample molecules, whether charged or uncharged, are injected into the capillary and separated based on their charge-to-mass ratio as they move toward the oppositely charged electrode. Laser-induced fluorescence detection is employed to increase sensitivity and selectivity. A laser beam is focused into the capillary and the sample molecules fluoresce. Emitted fluorescence is collected and analyzed, yielding valuable information about the identity, quantity, and purity of the separated analytes.

A running buffer of 20 mM sodium tetraborate, 10 mM sodium dodecyl sulfate, and 10% methanol (pH 8.5) resulted in dynamic derivatization within the capillary, with baseline separation within 10 minutes, the researchers said. said. Nine flavonoids were detected with a detection limit of 0.9235.46 nM with a signal-to-noise ratio of 3, and 80.55% to 94.25% recovery was recorded for flavonoids quantified in Medicago sativa and granular alfalfa (1).

The developed CELIF method not only demonstrated the success of flavonoid analysis, but also highlighted the potential for non-destructive identification of single seeds of alfalfa and sweet clover by principal component analysis. These efficiencies suggest that they can be further used to measure flavonoids in plant species.

reference

(1) Xia, J. Zhou, J. Liu, Y. et al. Nondestructive discrimination of single seeds of Medicago sativa and Melilotus officinalis by capillary electrophoresis with laser-induced fluorescence detection. J. Chromatogr. A 2023, 1704, 464116. DOI: 10.1016/j.chroma.2023.464116

