



SubwaySim Hamburg v1.025 Free Download PC Game setup with single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, simulation and indie game.

SubwaySim Hamburg v1.025 PC Game 2023 Overview

Explore the scenic U3 line of Hamburg’s elevated railway in the new SubwaySim Hamburg! A new and detailed public transport simulator awaits you in one of the most beautiful cities in the German field. Accurately recreated stations, vital road sections, and various missions are of course a must. Experience the DT5 electric multi-unit in full detail at SubwaySim Hamburg thanks to the collaboration with Hamburger Hochbahn AG. Drive the 39.6 meter long car with a top speed of 80 km/h through Hamburg and take your passengers safely to their destination. Unreal Engine 5 lets the silver and red DT5 shine in unprecedented graphical fidelity and shows the U3 line at an incredibly high level of realism. Get a realistic view of the daily life of a Hamburg subway operator with an authentic driving experience, dynamic AI as well as an accurate soundscape. Lots of diverse missions and open world roads guarantee endless hours of fun. Immerse yourself in the bustling environment of Germany’s second largest city and transport your passengers safely from station to station on the detailed and loving tracks of the U3 ring line. A 20.7-kilometer route with 25 stops invites you to an exciting journey through the free and Hanseatic city of Hamburg. The Elbphilharmonie and St. Pauli Piers and the Elbe Park are just a few of the many attractions in Hamburg waiting to be explored in the impressive game world. Experience virtual Hamburg like never before! Elbphilharmonie and St. Pauli Piers and the Hamburg Elbe Promenade * Drive exciting and varied tracks * Accurate recreation of all stations, tracks and signals * High-quality graphics thanks to Unreal Engine 5 * Implemented in cooperation with Hamburger Hochbahn AG

…and much more!

Technical specifications for this version Game version: v1.025 Interface language: English Audio language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: Game File name: SubwaySim_Hamburg_v1_025.zip Game download size: 5.6 GBMD5SUM: e7d8b60eed2fcb9827e804b459b861f4

System requirements for SubwaySim Hamburg v1.025

Before you start SubwaySim Hamburg v1.025 free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and OS * OS: Windows 8.1, 10, or 11 (64-bit) * Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 @ 3.5GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X @ 3.7GHz * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon RX 480 (minimum 4 GB VRAM) * DirectX: v11 * Network: Broadband Internet connection * Storage: 10 GB available space * Sound card: Integrated or dedicated sound card

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 10, 11 (64-bit) * Processor: from 3.6 GHz, 8 cores * Memory: 16 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 TI or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, Each with 12 GB of VRAM or better * DirectX: v11 * Network: Broadband Internet connection * Storage: 10 GB available space * Sound card: Integrated or dedicated sound card

SubwaySim Hamburg v1.025 Free Download

Click on below button to start SubwaySim Hamburg v1.025. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://oceanofgames.com/subwaysim-hamburg-v1-025-free-download/

