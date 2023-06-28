



The Lost Village Early Access Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and adventure game.

The Lost Village Early Access PC Game Overview 2023

about the game

Mountain Gate and Illusory Realm is a unique 3D Simulation + Roguelike game. You will play the son of a cult leader returning home, charged with rebuilding the once derelict and desolate Immortal Mountain and restoring its former glory as the best in the world. You will need to lead disciples in collecting resources, building facilities, refining pills, cultivating spiritual fields, and refining magical treasures as you develop and grow your sect. Conquer powerful bosses in the world of illusion, and embark on a new adventure in every game!

Freedom to build your own home

Enjoy the freedom of building construction, creating an elegant and visually pleasing sect to suit your taste. Assign tasks to pupils with different personalities and talents, allowing them to collect resources, build, work, rest and farm. Engage in activities such as tea tastings and chess matches, simulating a realistic path to immortality. In addition, you can refine artifacts, craft pills, cultivate spiritual fields, assign disciples to complete tasks outside the mountain, and revive the life and vitality of your sect!

Rich New Game Plus System

* All-New Maps: Beautiful and engaging, with mountains embracing rivers in a breathtaking Penglai-like wonderland! Play for every denomination!

Unique battle route layout

Gain more control over the entire combat system. Each attack requires precise input from the player and strategic planning of the route, combined with the abilities and skills of the disciples to achieve the perfect attack, making every battle a victory. The combat scenes in the game are incredibly stunning and varied, with a variety of level designs and character appearances, providing an unparalleled audio, visual and gaming experience.

Innovative farming game

* Raise your Divine Beasts: Enhance the potential of your disciples and join them in the battle within the Illusory Realm. * Sky Tower Experience Challenge: How will you face the raging waves of monsters and complete the challenge? * Explore the Treasure Pavilion: Automatic cultivation and tribulation for disciples, read precious books, and recreate once-in-a-lifetime adventures. * Brand new ‘dao’ system: Each character has their own unique combat features, such as summoning flying swords or reviving with clones.

The hidden story behind the fog

Why did the once thriving sect disappear? Why are the ancient deceitful worlds shrouded in swamp and curses? What kind of struggles and grudges did your ancestors face when founding the sect? And when sworn enemies arrive, can you lead your sect to change its destiny? As the game progresses, you will discover many secrets that have been hidden from the world.

Immersive gaming experience

* The game features a fully 3D environment, accurately displaying characters and buildings. * Immerse yourself in the oriental charm of the artistic style, and enjoy the ethereal atmosphere among the ancient trees, clear ponds, and elegant pavilions. * A unique artistic style of music and text that ensures you stay in a pleasant mood while performing the duties of a cult leader. * More exciting content will be gradually revealed as you progress, so stay tuned!

April update plans?

After major updates in March? , we already planned for April updates without delay?:

? Experience Tower (coming soon)

The factions will open the Demon Sealing Tower? By unlocking the tower, players can send their special disciples to the trials. This is a completely new gameplay mechanic, where leaders can instruct their pupils, ? Manually controlling their teams, facing endless waves of monsters, and using various treasures? And the skills needed to defeat enemies?, with their skill sets constantly upgrading during battles.

? Faction competition

Every 30 years, there is a major martial arts tournament in the cultivation world?. Faction leaders could bring their elite disciples to participate and compete for the title of the first faction in the cultivation world. Note: You may even come across factions that you have founded in the past?.

? Double disciple cultivation

The pupils will have a complete social system, building affection with their fellow pupils through daily work and education. Based on their friendship, various events could happen, even allowing male and female disciples to become cultivation partners? and practice exclusive techniques together.

? Pupil communication

Will the faction’s followers speak on the faction’s channel? Can you watch them discussing different topics? About their experiences in farming, work, and faction development, and you might discover them talking about you?

? Experience Tower Upgrade (Long Term Update)

The Experience Tower will gain more features, with over 30 new levels, over 10 brand new technologies along with upgrade paths, over 20 new treasures for players to obtain and use, collect treasures and resources inside the tower?. We will also add more events, such as Disciples Rescue? Unearth traces of ancient powers to build your faction.

? Immortal World Conquest

Players can challenge other cultivation factions, send elite disciples to attack rival factions, and obtain their unique treasures and technologies. However, it can also become a target? Attacks of other factions.

System Requirements for Early Access The Lost Village

Before you start The Lost Village Early Access Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS: Windows 7 64-bit, Processor: AMD A10 7850K, Intel i3-2000, Memory: 4GB RAM, Graphics: Radeon R9280, Geforce GTX 960DirectX: v9.0, Storage: 3GB available space, Recommended What it has: OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: AMD R3 3100, Intel i7 7700K Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Radeon R9 390X, Geforce GTX 1060DirectX: v11 Storage: 3 GB available space

Early access to the lost village free download

