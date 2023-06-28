



Repella Fella v20230614 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Rebella Fella v20230614 PC Game 2023 Overview

The spiritual successor to the hit Flash series, “Ray,” Rebella Fella is a comedy-drama set in post-apocalyptic Australia. This choose your own adventure tells the story of 3 main characters as they work for a better life. How they get to this life is up to you. Shoot, stab, lie or warp your way through each problem as it presents itself. Lend a hand or chop once, the choice is yours.

Key Features

* Choices matter – over 120 choices to choose from, with multiple endings * An animated epic: over 6 hours of cinematic gameplay hand-crafted by a single individual * Designed with replayability in mind – with over 3 routes and outcomes for each issue * Complete A voice cast, with over 90 talented actors * Native Australian – no overdone accents or dusty wasteland * A labor of love, over 6 years in the making

Prepare yourself for a strange new world

It’s been a long time. 15 years…was she? I have no idea what awaits me there. What if it was all… gone? I can’t worry about that now, the room will start flooding soon. I pack better. It was 1968. I don’t know exactly what happened. The siren was going off and the call I was making was cut off. Soon after, there was a bright light followed by a deep rumble… which reverberated throughout my body. I’ve been stuck here ever since, I can almost see the surface now. I can’t wait to feel the sun on my skin again. Maybe… maybe… everything will be the same?

Welcome back my friend

Discover weird and wonderful locations scattered across Australia. From outposts that look like something out of a history textbook, to towns where you can… I swear… I’ve seen… a car without wheels? Fortunately, the world is still familiar enough. But there is something… Off. Wildlife… different. And what with all those armed men running all over the place? It’s definitely new! If you thought Australia was a dangerous place the last time you saw it, you haven’t seen anything yet. Want to get a better idea of ​​how things work? Try to find a settlement and talk to some of the locals. Walk around and feel the place. Lend a hand or chop once, the choice is yours.

How do I play the game?

The game consists of either making choices during the cinema or exploring interactive areas to progress through the game. There are many sites where you can wander around, chat with people, make choices based on the story, discover multiple subplots, find reading material, and listen to audio tapes. And complete the small tasks. Many items can be interacted with, there are many items to find to use in your adventures, one book in the game contains more than 120 pages full of information, illustrations and pictures, not all content can be seen in any one. by playing. You will need to play the game at least 3 times to view the majority of the game’s content.

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

Contains cartoons of violence, drug and alcohol abuse, and self-harm.

Technical specifications for this version Game version: v20230614 Interface language: English Audio language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: Game File Name: Repella_Fella_v20230614.zip Game download size: 8.5 GBMD5SUM: c6a869869f993222b87e831812624ddf

System Requirements For Repella Fella v20230614

Before you start Repella Fella v20230614 free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating System: Windows 7 * Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640

Repella Fella v20230614 Free Download

Click on below button to start Rebella Fella v20230614. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

