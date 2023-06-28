Download Creature Lab v2.0.5 for free





Creature Lab v2.0.5 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and strategy game.

Creature Lab v2.0.5 PC Game 2023 Overview

Become a mad scientist in search of the ultimate mutagen! Here, you can outsmart even the famous Frankenstein with your amazing mutations! Prove your genius once and for all and don’t let anyone stop you, Creature Lab puts you on the difficult path of a genius man, yet somewhat sinister scientist with a very liberal approach to testing subjects and formal procedures. Create your hideout and let the experiments begin! Run crazy experiments, mix mutants, analyze their properties, grow body parts based on DNA, and connect them to your test subjects. There are so many possibilities… Set up your lab, get the basic reagents, and see what happens when you mix them together. Don’t forget to label all of your recipes! Apply the mutagens to the test subjects and see how they react. Grow completely new body parts and associate them with the creatures you brought to life. Discover nearly unlimited interactions between mutants and body parts as you slowly assemble an army of mutants. There is no point in hoping for government funding so you will do anything you can find or even steal. Manage your inventory, expand your laboratory, and make sure your hideout is safe. Don’t let panic guide you, the more nervous you are, the greater the chance that the feds will drop in to say hello and check your site! Leave no traces, be very patient and careful! They will never know what hit them! Are you running out of resources? Do you need more test subjects? Send your sick creatures back to town! Find any resources you need. Spread panic in the city to scare off anyone trying to find your hideout. And if the army starts looking for you, send your strongest creatures to teach them a lesson. Don’t let anyone stop you in your search for the ultimate changer!

Features

* First-person mad world simulator * Complex resource and inventory management * Element of strategy – plan city raids and prepare for encounters with the army * Thousands of different mutants to discover – name them all * Unique body parts to grow and attach to your test subjects * Unique fear mechanic Reduces the chance of your hiding place being discovered * Single player campaign mode * Endless replayability with new items every time you play

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

This game allows the player to change the limbs of test subjects. The player can also use captured corpses in their experiments and turn them into monsters (like Frankenstein). There is some visible blood on the forms. Acts of violence are not shown explicitly.

Creature Lab v2.0.5 system requirements

Before you start Creature Lab v2.0.5 free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * OS: Windows 10 – 64bit * Processor: Intel Core i3 3.7 GHz * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: NVidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti (4 GB VRAM) * Storage: 9 GB Available * Additional Notes: Game should run smoothly on low settings on most GPUs with 3GB of VRAM (eg Radeon R9-280x). However, it will max out the VRAM usage on these cards

