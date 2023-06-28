



Just Up v20230617 Free Download PC Game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing casual, adventure and indie game.

Just Up v20230617 PC Game 2023 Overview

You are young teen Jackie from the ghetto who wants to get out of poverty and embark on a journey to get to know the world and yourself. The world has definitely gone crazy, although it wasn’t a normal day, but maybe now is a chance for you. A crisis is a time for action and decisive steps… except that it’s scary, because every step can take you far back. Sometimes it’s hard to choose the right path, but don’t be afraid, you can always repeat it, we learn from mistakes. It is to learn that to get to a new place, you must first jump off and get off the ground, not knowing what will happen in the future… The samurai have no goal, only the method, stoicism, patience and cunning will help you to reach the top, but what awaits there – You never know… Let’s go? Only up! Only up! Inspired by the fairy tale “Jack and the Beanstalk” and reminds some of the platformer. You will follow the same legendary path that Jack took to achieve something more than just climbing to the top. Among the features of the game is the ability to slow down time and change the speed of your character so that it is collected as much as possible when crafting An important step or jump The game also contains hundreds of easter eggs and different references The game will require concentration and patience but remember… The journey of 10,000 steps begins with the first step…

Technical specifications for this version Game version: V2023617 Interface language: English Audio language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: Game File Name: Only_Up_v20230617.zip Game download size: 5.5 GBMD5SUM: c0cd0c7d44a2e84e53dd1206b8df002a

System Requirements For Only Up v20230617

Before you start Only Up v20230617 Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and OS * OS: Windows 8/10/11 (64-bit) * Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 @ 3.1GHz or AMD R5 1600X @ 3.5GHz or equivalent * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or equivalent * DirectX: v12 * Storage: 6 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 8/10/11 (64-bit) * Processor: Intel Core i5 10400 3.1GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 2600x 3.1GHz * Memory: 16GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or equivalent * DirectX: v12 * Storage: 6 GB available space

