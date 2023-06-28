RoboCat is Google’s robot that understands tasks from pictures





Joel Loins

Published: 2023-06-27T15:40:21

Updated: 2023-06-27T15:40:31

New RoboCat demo. The latest AI program from Google DeepMinds that allows you to recognize and control robots and complete tasks with just a photo.

Google DeepMind is on the cusp of creating a new killer in the generative AI scene. But the Google subsidiary is also working on multiple projects, the latest of which is his RoboCat.

The software is an AI agent designed to control a robot’s appendages, set to tasks from photographs. All this is made possible by the extensive training RoboCat has undergone, allowing it to start recognizing the tasks set by the researchers.

According to RoboCats researchers, RoboCats learn much faster than other state-of-the-art models. The biggest achievement is the ability to extract tasks from less than 100 demonstrations and from large and diverse datasets.

Examples include basic sorting of some fruits and putting discs in their proper place. It seems rudimentary at the moment, but the demo points out that RoboCat can get a task after just a few seconds from a low-res camera shot.

However, initially, RoboCat was unable to reach a success rate of over 36% without pre-teaching the task. Through trial and error, Google DeepMind was able to self-learn to double his score.

Google’s RoboCat climbs over obstacles

RoboCat can continue its task even if the image is obstructed by a hand. The idea here is that even if something goes wrong, you should be able to avoid the incident without hindrance.

Google

Google DeepMind also used two different robotic arms. Panda 7-DoF and Sawyer 5-DoF are functionally identical, but differ in reach and degrees of freedom.

DoF (degrees of freedom) indicates the level of degrees of freedom before reaching a limit. This is used for similar purposes in VR.

RoboCat is able to work backwards by understanding situations that would force him to use the Sawyer arm after having more freedom with the Panda arm. The goals are similar, but the task can be much more difficult when two different levels are removed from the hardware.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dexerto.com/tech/robocat-is-googles-robot-that-understands-tasks-from-photos-2191285/

