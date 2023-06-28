Startup Nation Central Launches Tech Challenge with Israeli and US Hospitals





An Israeli nonprofit has launched a new initiative to bring together hospitals in Israel and the United States to better address challenges in the healthcare sector.

Startup Nation Central (SNC), a non-profit organization promoting Israel’s innovation ecosystem around the world, announced Thursday that ARC Innovations in Shiva Medical Center and Baptiste Health Innovations, part of Baptiste Health, South Florida announced that it will establish “Hospital2Hospital” in partnership with. ”

The Hospital2Hospital Challenge focuses on the effective use of technology to optimize the delivery and management of care and seeks applicants with innovative process solutions that improve clinical performance and patient outcomes .

Avi Hasson, CEO of SNC, said, “Our broad access to Israeli technology is not limited to companies in the health sector and can bring diverse solutions to this world’s health challenges. ‘ said. It’s a groundbreaking global approach. ”

Baptist Health South Florida is the region’s largest healthcare organization with 12 hospitals, more than 27,000 employees, 4,000 physicians, and 200 outpatient and emergency care facilities.

Shiva is the largest medical center in Israel and one of the best hospitals in the world. ARC Innovation encompasses a global ecosystem dedicated to developing, piloting and deploying innovative solutions. Prioritize innovation in digital health as a key transformational lever and promote an open innovation environment.

Healthcare providers today face increased demand for services, limited resources, and a shortage of skilled healthcare professionals. Therefore, there is a need to find practical and economically viable solutions to effectively deliver patient care, and borrowing from various sectors such as enterprise, fintech and other innovation areas is important. may turn out to be

“ARC was founded to bring together top clinicians, technology and healthcare institutions to drive innovation,” said Chief Transformation Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at Sheva Medical Center and Director of ARC Innovation. Professor Eyal Zimrickman, director and founder, said. . “This challenge will enable healthtech start-ups to make a positive impact on healthcare systems around the world.”

The first challenge is to leverage technology and innovative staffing strategies to improve clinical outcomes and patient experience. The goal is to reduce administrative tasks for healthcare providers and develop solutions that effectively manage supplies and staffing.

“This partnership highlights the need for hospitals to build and implement new solutions for clinical and administrative excellence and continuous improvement systems for patient care,” said Mark Koticchia, vice president of innovation at Baptist Health. It will happen,” he said. “This includes investing in new technology, streamlining processes and improving collaboration.”

Entries for the Hospital2Hospital Tech Challenge are currently open to early-stage/pre-commercial stage start-ups based in Israel and expanding into the US healthcare system.

The winners of this challenge will receive $75,000 in-kind pilot credits to work with Baptist Health and key industry experts from ARC Innovation and Triventures, a global early-stage fund investing in innovative healthcare. be instructed by

More information: Start-Up Nation Central

This article was written in collaboration with Start-Up Nation Central

