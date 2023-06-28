Publications – Co-authors have removed first author’s name from Google scholar input





Backstory: I belonged to an abusive lab and was bullied, verbally and emotionally abused by my boss in front of students and postdocs. A new postdoc joins the manuscript I’ve been working on with my Senior Researcher for two years. The new postdoc wanted her second authorship, but the senior scientist also wanted her second authorship, feeling she was contributing more intellectually. After her senior researcher spoke to her, she became enraged and abandoned her research before it was completed. Although she did not write part of the manuscript, she had already helped with the experiments and data collection so far, which is why she got authorship ).

The manuscript was published with all co-authors listed. After this work was published in the journal, the controversial co-author removed my name from the primary authorship. She posted her paper to her Google Scholar without listing the lead author’s name on her author list.

Note: This removal was not done at the journal level, only on Google Scholar, so my first authorship is not affected.

This happened on Google Scholar, not the journal, so there is no reason to bring it to the journal’s attention. I think it’s unethical behavior and maybe even plagiarism.

I was traumatized by abuse and my postdoc experience (hospitalized due to abuse). My case is being investigated (by the university and government agencies). These abusive superiors also prevented me from submitting his third first author manuscript after I reported on treatment. I had nothing against this postdoc. She was angered by her position as an author and abandoned her research, but I never expected her to do this on her Google scholar page.

I know it’s no coincidence that my name was removed from her Google Scholar page. Because she only participated in my research as a friend while I was a postdoc there (I told her that you can’t just do experiments as a friend. (must be copyrighted). I mustered her courage to approach her abusive boss who agreed to formally enroll her in her research. Later, when she realized she could not get a second author position, she broke off that friendship in a rage, stopped contacting me, and wrote her section of her research. It never completed. Then she did:

As you can see, the backstory has a lot of backstory.

I posted this because I learned a lot from this story. Especially for young researchers.

I ask the last question because I am in a state of mind where I no longer know how to feel, how to react, and what to do with this new information.

My Question: What should I do about this situation?

Knowing that there is an investigation into my academic assault, should I report it to the university? I am no longer at the university, but she is.

Should I give it to a government investigator?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://academia.stackexchange.com/questions/197626/coauthor-removed-the-1st-authors-name-from-google-scholar-input The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos