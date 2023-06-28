How tech companies navigate uncertainty strategically





Mark Anderson is the CEO of Alteryx.

The name of the game in the tech industry is uncertainty. To survive in turbulent times, organizations must gain market recognition and advantage while putting their products first for consumers. In his previous career, he managed his two companies, F5 and Palo Alto Networks, and experienced periods of strategic growth while navigating uncertain macroeconomic conditions. Today’s macroeconomic environment presents new and unique challenges that many leaders are experiencing. Yet one thing remains consistent. It’s that the name of the game drives value for the customer.

Along the way, I’ve learned that product differentiation and innovation are the norm for technology companies that want to survive and thrive in economic uncertainty. Products must be best in class or close to it. You must continue to capture the hearts and minds of your customers through various iterations. But product differentiation and innovation alone do not guarantee success. Instead, for a technology company to grow strategically, product differentiation and innovation must be combined with his three core strategies to deliver value.

Strategy 1: Put Customers First

In times of uncertainty, leaders must articulate their organization’s strategic imperatives—and which ones will help them best serve their customers. Leaders should work with product, marketing, and sales teams to gather customer insights. From there, leaders can pinpoint which technical and product additions make the most sense to their customers.

Customer feedback often leads not only to new product directions, but also adjustments to how products are marketed. Customers’ buying preferences change over time, and if companies don’t adjust their sales to the way customers want to buy, they will slowly fall behind. For businesses, aligning their go-to-market strategy with their customers’ purchasing patterns may include developing Enterprise License Agreements (ELAs), offering online purchasing options, or offering value-added services.

At this point, if not already, leaders should consider moving all of their enterprise solutions to a cloud platform so their customers can do more with less. Using a cloud platform allows customers to increase the efficiency of their workforce as end-her users become familiar with the product and learn its features faster. This ultimately increases productivity and helps customers understand the business value of your product faster.

Strategy 2: Put the Right Leader in the Right Role at the Right Time

Prioritizing the return on investment of our clients is essential to growing in a turbulent macroeconomic climate. But to align this, it is imperative that companies put leaders with the right backgrounds in the right roles at the right time.

When considering leader candidates, companies should screen for three key qualities. First, you should make sure that the person you are considering has a good personality and a high degree of integrity. Second, you need to make sure that person has the intellectual capacity to think through the problems the company will have to solve in the next three to five years. and third, to see if the person has critical thinking skills that help them read between the lines, connect various data points, and create and execute strategic initiatives to achieve related goals. is needed.

If the leader has experience with a company that has gone through a period of strategic growth, it would be good to delve into that history to learn the specific responsibilities and achievements associated with that growth. Ultimately, though, you don’t need that kind of previous experience. Basically, if a candidate has integrity, high intellectual ability, and strong critical thinking skills, that’s a good starting point.

Additionally, it is imperative that leaders can work smoothly with existing teams. Existing team members should be introduced to the candidate during the recruitment phase so that all parties get a feel for how well they can work together. Senior leaders in the company should start imparting knowledge to leaders as soon as they join the company. That way, new leaders can quickly get up to speed and start developing and executing strategy in a way that aligns with the company’s goals.

Strategy 3: Lead with Empathy

Empathetic leaders produce better results. Consider the 2021 survey by Catalyst. We found that 47% of those with highly empathetic managers reported being frequently or always innovative at work, compared to only 13% of those with low-empathetic managers. I was.

Empathetic leadership is always important, but even more so during times of economic uncertainty. why? Demanding that employees advance the company’s mission while dealing with changing external factors is a major challenge. Employees often have to sacrifice work and other areas of their personal lives to achieve company success. Without empathic leadership, employees are more likely to feel burnout and unappreciated, and may eventually leave, jeopardizing the company’s goals.

In my experience, empathetic leadership involves learning who your employees are as people and understanding their strengths, dreams, motivations and concerns. Leaders must create an environment where employees feel psychologically safe, appreciated, and recognized, and provide them with the tools and resources they need to succeed.

One of the best ways leaders create that environment is by setting aside time to get out of the office and meet in person with employees in the field. That way, you can see what’s working for them and what’s not, and make adjustments that improve their day-to-day lives, so your employees can be the most creative, innovative, and You can be productive and realize more success for your company.

By keeping these three key strategies in mind, leaders are more likely to navigate uncertain times successfully and propel their business to new heights. Uncertainty is also opportunity, and good leaders know how to capitalize on this dynamic.

