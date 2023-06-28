Using technology for the good of the country





New anti-disinformation fund

Fighting misinformation is a top priority for us. For this reason, on the front of our GNI (Google News Initiative), innovation and countermeasures against misinformation, distributing his 1 million reais to Brazilian initiatives and projects aimed at identifying and verifying misinformation content on the Internet. Celebrate the announcement of the fund.

Application details for journalists and media outlets will be announced in the coming months. Today we also celebrate his newfound support for Comprova. Comprova has brought together 41 journalist operations in a coalition to fight disinformation, completing his five-year effort against false content on the internet.

Support for more sustainable journalism

With the digital transformation, many journalist organizations face the challenge of finding sustainable business models in a digital environment. In 2020, GNI launched Startups Lab, a pioneering project aimed at accelerating journalism startups and stimulating growth and sustainability for new companies in Brazil and Google.

In 2023, we announced a new edition of Startups Lab. This time around, we’re taking a slightly different approach to selecting early-stage startups with innovative business ideas in the field of journalism. Up to 12 participants will be selected for eight weeks of mentoring and training to bring their ideas to life and delve into fundamental issues for developing new journalism businesses.

GNI also announced the launch of a new tool in Brazil, Journalistic Sustainability Diagnosis, developed by the Google News Initiative in partnership with FT Strategies, the consulting arm of the Financial Times. This tool aims to understand, measure and enable sustainability in the business of journalism. It is a free, fully online tool that provides detailed data-driven diagnostics to improve efficiency and facilitate the development of companies in this sector.

These efforts demonstrate our long-term commitment to helping Brazilians build a more innovative and sustainable future for Brazil using technology, and to supporting our partners, including businesses and local governments. I believe.

