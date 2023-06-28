Jeff Green: “I think it’s a strategic mistake for Google to ditch cookies in Q1 2024.”





The ad tech industry is on the brink of a new era with the imminent demise of third-party cookies within Google Chrome.

This is a development that has captivated the entire digital media industry over the past four years, with some of the biggest players in the ad tech industry looking for alternatives to online advertising that target the very lifeblood of their business.

Speaking to Digiday on the sidelines of the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, Jeff Green, CEO of The Trade Desk, the industry’s largest independent ad tech company, shares his thoughts.

Topics of discussion include the deployment of Unified ID 2 to replace his own company’s cookies, and his relationships with the biggest industry stakeholders such as publishers and Google.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Digiday: You made some announcements recently, can you tell us why you think it’s important?

One is the announcement that another CTV player, Warner Bros. Discovery, has adopted Unified ID 2.0, a reminder that while we developed this technology, we also open sourced it. bottom.

The second was with the EUID [and a number of different brands that were supporting it] It’s similar to UID2 because it’s built on similar open-source technology, but it’s created in a separate space to prevent data sharing between the US and Europe.

This will ensure that EU IDs grow into what I believe will be the most GDPR compliant technology on the market as consumers can take advantage of their preferences. They basically pin their settings to the most innocuous part of her PII: her email address.

There is some debate about how harmless email addresses are in terms of PII, what do you think?

I don’t think there is much discussion about it. Sometimes you want to stir up controversy, but I don’t think it’s that controversial.

The reason is that Apple offers personalization using email addresses in the first place. All personalization in the Apple ecosystem is done through an email-based identifier, the Apple ID.

At Google, personalization is done through SSO personalization, and at Facebook, it’s done through login combined with data science applied to the social graph.

So, consider the fact that UID2 has been adopted by companies like Salesforce and Snowflake, and the class has also been implemented by companies like Google Cloud, AWS, and Disney, who are very passionate about consumer privacy. No one will use an email address if they feel that it is not a privacy-safe method.

The truth is that the average consumer needs something to lock their settings into place. So I need some way to remember what you told me, including an opt-out. If you can’t use cookies and cookies aren’t the best option, there are more permanent ways to remember someone’s preferences. It should be a persistent ID so that it can span devices.

What was the publisher’s reaction? Many see the decline of third-party cookies as a way to reaffirm their place in the industry.

For what seemed like a short period of time, the traditional publishers of print journalism were now claiming they wanted to change the world. However, what was not commonly understood was that to get the best possible CPM for him, the advertiser would have to bring in his own data, and he wouldn’t necessarily know when that data would be deleted, putting his privacy at risk. That’s what it means.

When that happens, advertisers have a huge number of options and say, “Send me as much metadata as you can so I can understand what you’re buying.” Asymmetry will occur.

especially, [legacy] The printing industry has not benefited from the increased CPMs available to others keen to have as much visibility as possible of what they are selling. Due to the certified nature of CTV, this puts a lot of pressure on you.

In the early stages [in the history of UID2] Some traditional publishers have asked if things could be done differently. During this evolution, publishers are asking how they can implement it as soon as possible.

Previously, he said he wasn’t convinced Google would discontinue cookies, but now says it will do so next year. what do you think now?

If I were running Google, I think it would be a strategic mistake for Google to remove cookies in the first quarter of 2024. One reason is that Google is under tremendous pressure from two directions for him. One is privacy issues and the other is antitrust law. problem.

I believe that Google’s proposal to the ecosystem is to keep Ferrari and give the rest of the world a bike.

I think the privacy sandbox they offer on the open internet, especially compared to what they offer, is a deprecated internet and would be devastating for journalists. This is part of the reason, I believe, that Mr. Gannett filed a lawsuit against his Google. I can’t stress enough how important this move is.

It’s one thing for the government, the Attorney General of Texas, or the EU to go after them, one for a publisher that relies heavily on Google to bring such a lawsuit, and another for it to criticize the state. [of] thing.

When I first announced in 2020 that I didn’t believe it was in Google’s best interests to delete cookies, privacy scrutiny was higher and antitrust scrutiny lower. However, now the situation is reversed.

Most of the investigations they are currently undergoing are for antitrust violations for anticompetitive behavior. Therefore, I believe that providing bikes to the world while leveraging an asset (which many consider to be a monopoly) to protect Ferrari creates a greater risk than perpetuating cookies. think.

