Israeli innovation chief says AI could help humanity meet global challenges





Exclusive: Interview with Drol Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Agency

(Video: ILTV)

Israel’s tech investment fell sharply by more than 70% year-on-year, outpacing the declines observed in other markets. This alarming trend raises concerns about the potential deviation of Israeli technology from global industry trends.

Drol Bin, head of Israel’s innovation authority, said the high-tech industry is at the heart of Israel’s innovation around the world, as 14% of Israel’s workforce comes from the high-tech industry. He also said that despite Israel being widely known as a “startup nation”, with huge tech hubs being developed in several places in Asia and Europe, competition is much more intense than it used to be, the economic He pointed out that it means that there is not enough room. to rest in its glory.

With the rise of image generators and chatbots like ChatGPT and Bard being felt around the world, Bin also talked about generative AI. He said he believed that, if used properly, it could be a force for good that could help humanity deal with multiple pressing crises, including global and health care distribution and transportation issues. He gave an interview with ILTV.

Doctor Bing. We are at the Israel Innovation Agency to speak about the latest report to be released. Can you tell me about it? What are the characteristics of Israel’s high-tech industry? You can see that we’re in a pretty amazing situation.It’s really become like the axis of the world.”Israeli economy.

“So what does this mean? This is about 9-10% of GDP.Currently, about 14% of Israeli employees work in the high-tech sector.

“In terms of employment, this has been the main driver of growth over the past decade, with Israel’s high-tech industry growing at an average of 6% each year, while other economies grew at a pace of 2%. people’s salaries.

“So we use the term iTech the engine of the Israeli economy so many times. and even decisively ”the prosperity of the Israeli economy. “

So what is the difference between Israel’s tech sector and other tech hubs around the world? “That’s a good question. If you look back 10 or 15 years ago, most startups were founded in Silicon Valley and Israel, and this is why Israel got the title of the startup nation.

“However, over the past decade, the situation has changed, and many developed and developing countries have realized that technological innovation is the key to the future economy and have invested heavily in developing their own technology hubs, I believe. Believe me, and today we see multiple tech hubs, incidentally, not just in Silicon Valley, but in other metropolitan areas of Europe.

“We see quite a few tech hubs emerging in Asia, and this is the same, and it’s a whole new situation with all these tech hubs basically competing for the same resources. All of this is a whole new paradigm towards world-class technology.

“And clearly, Israel is in the top league of tech hubs in the world in terms of number of tech companies, which is new in this report. is the third largest in the world” in absolute numbers, compared to other technology hubs.

2 View gallery

Can Chat GPT Help Solve Global Challenges?

(Photo: Shutterstock)

“And considering the size of the country, this is quite surprising. Therefore, we want to maintain our leadership position as a major technology hub and further improve our competitiveness. , this is for me as CEO of the Innovation Authority ” , ensuring that the competitiveness situation is maintained and improved is the main mission of the Innovation Agency. “

So what are the challenges facing the Israeli high-tech industry, according to the report? First of all there is a global economic slowdown due to the global macroeconomic, geopolitical situation between the US and China, wars in Europe, more wars, inflation and the consequences As interest rates rise as well, all of this is completely changing investors’ willingness to take risks and invest in early stage and growth companies.

“We’re seeing this trend everywhere. We’re seeing a sharp decline in investment in all tech hubs. So this is clearly the first challenge. This isn’t the first slowdown. Over the last 20 years, we’ve been I think it was, but I don’t think so.” There have been three or four such slowdowns in the tech industry, and each time Israeli tech companies have gotten stronger.

“So I hope, and I believe it will be this time. But such a slowdown is always accompanied by a phase shift. And what does that mean? The transition to the digital economy Today we believe we are nearing the end of this wave.

“Nowadays, we talk a lot about generative AI, which will probably bring a new wave of innovation. I believe it does, and what I’m trying to say is that by 2050 the world’s population will grow to nearly 10 billion people.

2 View gallery

Tech recession felt around the world

(Photo: Getty Images)

“There will also be more people over the age of 60. I think that number will be about 2 billion. How do we provide food, how do we provide efficient transportation, how do we provide energy? How do you do all that if you want to reach Earth?

“All these challenges require innovation that cannot be solved alone. Therefore, all these challenges will be at the forefront of disruptive innovation to come. I believe there is much more that can be done.”

So are you even slightly optimistic about the future? “I am very optimistic. I think the local hub is very strong. We have extraordinary entrepreneurs. has a very sophisticated VC community, with about 500 different areas of investment.”

“We have great universities and researchers, so all the ingredients are there. I think we’ve shown what we’re capable of, and I’m pretty confident it will be the case this time as well. “

