How to use Google Bard as a writer, how to prompt a chatbot

As a freelance writer, I have been working with AI for several years. I ditched Dictaphone for Otter.ai, a real-time transcription app. This saved me hours of manually transcribing interviews.

So when generative AI chatbots came along, I wanted to see how they could help me improve my work. After trying several options including ChatGPT, I settled on Google’s Bard.

I use bard to save sanity, not time. One of my biggest challenges is working alone. I have to be my own editor, proofreader, and cheerleader. I may be lonely.

That’s where chatbots come in. I think of his Bard as an intern. When I give them clear instructions, they perform tasks to the best of their ability. However, they can also make mistakes, so they should be closely monitored.

Bard has allowed me to focus on the creative side of my writing. I’m still the one who comes up with the ideas, but it just helps with some of the drudgery involved in doing it. If you get stuck or frustrated, you can ask Bird about your work. This is an unbiased discussion board that helps you see your work in a new light.

Here are some of the prompts I use.

1.TL;DR

Good intern management starts with simple and manageable tasks. When I’m researching a topic and need to consume a lot of information quickly, I let Bard summarize the article.

You can type “Summary this article” or write “TL;DR” for links that need to be summarized. You can also specify the number of words in the abstract. The formatting of Bard’s responses is one of the reasons I prefer Bard over ChatGPT because the important points are in bold and bulleted. But be careful. It turns out that bards sometimes get their names wrong.

2. Tidy up

When I asked Bard to “make this better,” I found that the bot removed all the quirks that made it human. If you ask them, “Keep this organized,” they will do just that. This is the prompt to use when more than just proofreading is needed, rather than a complete rewrite.

As you learn how your bot speaks, you’ll begin to understand the subtleties of the various prompts. I think the term “prompt” is misleading. Because what you’re really doing when you interact with a chatbot is programming it. You give it instructions and it responds to it. If you prefer to clean up the copy yourself, just ask “Check this draft” and you’ll be presented with a list of possible improvements.

Being able to handle prompts well is an AI superpower. You don’t have to say “please” or “thank you”.

3. How would you describe this sentence?

Bard cannot be expected to deliver results without precise instructions. By using words that your chatbot understands, you can get non-robotic results from your chatbot.

First, give them your work, which is a link or just a block of text, and ask them, “Please explain this sentence.” They are returned with descriptions such as “personal, engaging, and thought-provoking.” Then you can use these terms to encourage them to improve their drafts. “Improve this draft with a personal, engaging, and thought-provoking writing style.”

I also asked Bird to help me identify a unifying theme for my work. I give them links to my published work and ask, “What do these stories have in common?” This is useful for writing self-introductions and blog tags. Even just answering the dreaded “What are you writing?” question asked at parties can help.

4. What words are missing here?

One of the few things I miss in the office is asking my neighbor for help with writing.

When I’m writing an article, I often leave “XXX” where I know I’m missing a word, but I don’t know what I need to put in there. He pastes this paragraph into Bard and asks, “What’s the missing word here?” Bard can provide three drafts of each answer, allowing you to scroll through the options without asking him to generate another answer.

In general, bards are great at helping you find words. You can also ask “what is that word” for a definition, “what is another word” for a term, or “what is a good way to say” something specific.

5. Does this make sense?

When working alone, it’s easy to lose sight of the big picture. When I want to boost my confidence, I ask Bird, “Does this make sense?”

I asked if my draft of this article was clear. “Yes, your writing makes sense. You clearly have an idea of ​​how to use the bard to your advantage, and have come up with some creative ways to make the most of it. I think we’re making good use of it,” Byrd said. I’m obviously using it not just as a time-saving tool, but as a way to improve my writing and overall workflow. “

I know it’s a robot, but it’s the encouragement I need.

