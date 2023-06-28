California Media Reports Say Federal Agents Are Investigating Bitwise





The technology incubator firm was working to open a workforce development and innovation center in Toledo’s former Jefferson Center building.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Bitwise, a California tech incubator and training company that planned to open an innovation center in Toledo’s Jefferson Center Building, is under federal criminal investigation, according to a report in the Fresno Bee newspaper.

The Fresno newspaper published an article on Wednesday in which three people, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told reporters that federal authorities had launched an investigation into Fresno-based Bitwise and its management. .

The newspaper reported that federal investigators have interviewed several people about the Bitwise case.

It’s unclear what law investigators believe Bitwise officials may have violated.

On June 15, Bitwise notified 18 Lucas County-based employees of their layoffs.

The move comes about two weeks after the California tech incubator and training firm furloughed all of its employees.

Jobs cut at Toledo included senior vice president of urban expansion, vice president, program manager, account executive, financial analyst, receptionist and administrative staff.

On June 15, the company also announced the closure of its planned employee development and innovation center within the refurbished Jefferson Center on Jefferson Avenue in downtown Toledo. The company also closed another Bitwise store at 413 Adams St.

In February 2021, Bitwise Industries announced plans to open a workforce development and innovation center in Toledo.

Bitwise is partnering with Promedica to develop Toledo’s Bitwise Industries, which will provide vocational training and development as well as incubation services for tech companies and companies in other industries, according to people familiar with the matter.

Officials said the project will create hundreds of local jobs.

Plans envisioned a project to renovate and occupy the Jefferson Center, a 1911 building at 1300 Jefferson Avenue, originally used as a post office.

After becoming a post office, the Toledo Public Schools owned the building for many years. TPS used the building as a vocational rehabilitation school and other facilities before selling it to Promedica in 2019. Renovation work on the old Jefferson Center will begin in his 2022.

