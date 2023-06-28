Innovation Agency Sees Big Summer for Israeli Tech





The findings of the Israel Innovation Agency’s State of the High-tech Industry in Israel 2023 report, released yesterday, found several concerns, including an overall decline in investment, the domestic market’s reliance on foreign investment, and the political climate. He points out that the trend is continuing. The damage caused by the global economic crisis has become even more serious. With Wall Street trending upwards again, the Israel Innovation Agency has warned that if Israeli tech fails to see a reversal of its negative trend over the summer, there will be trouble for the country’s tech industry.

Israel’s tech industry has changed in recent years, according to the report. After a period of growth and prosperity, in 2022 the Israeli tech sector raised less money and fewer companies. This worrying trend raises questions about the industry’s future and its chances of recovery.

The direct effects of global economic instability and international political changes are evident in Israel’s technology industry. Combined with many layoffs by tech companies, the decline in funding reflects a cooling market. Now, however, global industries, especially the US technology industry, appear to be on a recovery track, raising questions about whether domestic industries will follow these positive trends.

Most of the research and development is funded by the private sector

The story of the growth of Israeli unicorns (private technology start-ups valued at more than $1 billion) is an important part of understanding the process of growth and development of Israel’s thriving technology industry over the past decade. . Many Israeli companies were sold relatively early on to multinationals and became part of research and development centers, helping to cement Israel’s central position on the world’s technological map. However, reports show that some of these centers in Israel have closed in recent times, with closures occurring even after acquisitions of Israeli companies.

On the establishment of these R&D centers, the report notes, “From 2016 to 2018, the proportion increased to an average of 24 new development centers per year, but from 2019 to 2022 the proportion decreased, averaging It has grown to 24 development centers.” Eight new development centers are opened each year, and in recent years, due to the impact of the global economic crisis, companies such as Dropbox and EA have also tended to close their development centers that they operated in Israel. Due to the importance of the center, following this trend development is critical for the stability of the technology industry. “

The report highlights the centrality of high-tech industries in Israel’s economy on an international scale. In Israel, most R&D investment is funded by the private sector, the highest proportion among OECD countries. This figure demonstrates Israel’s high reliance on the private sector and the sector’s ability to fund and implement innovative projects. However, during times of economic crisis and declining private market investment, Israeli tech companies may be more exposed to shocks due to fewer alternative financing routes.

The report also found that, compared to other OECD countries, Israel is the only country where more than half of its R&D investments are made by foreign investors, but “while domestic of the private sector is responsible for funding 40% of R&D, the lowest share among countries.” OECD countries. “This is a unique feature of Israel’s high-tech industry,” the report said. A lot of government money is being put into it.”

The Israel Innovation Agency also reports that Israeli tech startups raised $15.9 billion last year, down 45% from $28 billion in 2022. The report also said it was “due to global economic instability, including interest rate hikes and a significant slowdown in scale.” The downward trend in investment is expected to continue this year on the back of the pace of capital raising and continued political uncertainty in Israel. “

Decline in investment continues

Asaf Kobo, chief economist at the Israel Innovation Agency, said: “The next few months will be crucial for Israel’s tech industry. Past experience shows that Wall Street capital markets typically return two quarters after a recovery begins. , which is reflected in the rise in Israel’s capital markets.” The Nasdaq index has also seen an increase in Israeli tech companies’ funding and employment, and with the Nasdaq rising since the beginning of the year, under normal circumstances, we can expect an increase in funding and employment in Israel already in the summer of 2023. You can see the trend in between. There is great concern that Israeli technology is drifting away from global trends, according to the indications so far, supported by data from April and May. “

Data released so far for Israeli startup funding in 2023 appears to continue the downward trend in investment in the first and second quarters of this year (data still to be updated). Unless there is a major reversal in trends, investment in domestic industries will continue to decline, in contrast to the growth and prosperity that has characterized domestic industries in recent years. “This is a warning light for Israeli tech companies and they should be properly prepared.”

Published by Business News of Globes, Israel – en.globes.co.il – on June 28, 2023.

© Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., copyright 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.globes.co.il/en/article-innovation-authority-sees-critical-summer-for-israeli-tech-1001450655 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos