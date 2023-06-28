American Cloud and Liberation Technology Services Leads Multicloud Solutions





With a freedom-first spirit, American Cloud and Liberation Technology Services (LTS) anticipates technological advancements in multi-cloud solutions, supporting businesses and organizations looking for cloud service alternatives that rival Big Tech, and check-based support de-platforming.

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — American Cloud and Liberation Technology Services form strategic alliance to deliver multi-cloud solutions to enterprises worldwide, ushering in a new era of independent digital solutions is the beginning of This freedom-first organizational union fosters unparalleled security and innovation.

New opportunities to present collaborations that will change the future trajectory of the Internet are nothing new for either of these technology companies.

Known for its mission to empower businesses through innovative cloud computing, American Cloud brings premium products, in-house data centers, and superior support to this partnership. Backed by a dedicated team around the clock, the company’s services provide seamless multi-cloud solutions for businesses of all sizes.

American Cloud CEO Aron Wagner said of the benefits of this monumental collaboration: With this kind of multi-cloud model and a 100% uptime guarantee from two leading infrastructure providers, you can sleep worry-free. “

Liberation Technology Services, a leading provider of secure web hosting and digital solutions, complements this partnership with expertly developed custom solutions. The company’s promise of digital independence and zero censorship guarantees add new value to the multi-cloud solutions offered through this partnership.

“We remain committed to reclaiming the freedom and integrity of technology. With our partnership with American Cloud and the expansion of our multi-cloud service solutions, we remain true to that promise to our clients.” This collaboration maintains our dedication to creating great services, “big tech alternatives,” said Andrew Riddaugh, founder and CEO of Liberation Technology Services. .

American Cloud and Liberation Technology Services will leverage the combined expertise and resources of both companies to give enterprises greater flexibility, enhanced security, and the ability to optimize their operations in multi-cloud environments. Our joint efforts will enable clients to seamlessly manage their workloads across both cloud platforms, maximizing the unique advantages each company offers.

The partnership reaffirms both companies’ commitment to customer service, support and security. For multicloud business inquiries, please contact [email protected].

For more information on American Cloud and Liberation Technology Services multicloud offerings, visit liberationtek.com.

About American Cloud American Cloud’s mission is to enable businesses of all sizes to reach their full potential through the innovative use of cloud computing. American Cloud is committed to providing the highest level of service, support, and security so our clients can focus on their business without fear of cancellation, and to promote a free and open internet for all. American Cloud is a great choice for businesses looking to harness the power of the cloud while supporting the principles of a free and open internet.

About Liberation Technology Services Liberation Technology Services (LTS) is a full-fledged provider of technology infrastructure and independent digital solutions. Liberation Technology Services advances businesses and organizations of all sizes with a multi-layered “iron dome” cyber defense system supported by private cloud hosting, web/app development solutions, and zero-knowledge private data centers located across the United States. increase. Liberation Technology Services prides itself on providing uncompromising privacy and cybersecurity, uncensored guarantees to protect the freedom and security of your business, your organization’s data and likeness online.

Media Contact: Evie Phillips [email protected] 917-336-2808

