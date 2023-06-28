Ontario Innovation Center’s Vector Institute Secures Total State Funding of $77 Million





OCI received $50 million from Ontario’s $107 million Critical Technology Initiative.

The Government of Ontario is investing $77 million in conjunction with the Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence and the Ontario Center of Innovation (OCI) to fund programming aimed at advancing the state’s technology sector.

OCI receives $50 million through the government’s $107 million Critical Technology Initiatives program to support nonprofits focused on driving innovation in Ontario. Vector Institute will receive up to $27 million.

Founded in 2002, OCI has a mission to serve as a delivery partner for innovation programs and to assist and support the commercialization of research and development within the state.

OCI is subordinated to the Ontario Department of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and has a Chair and up to six of its 13 Board members appointed by the Minister. Rebranded in 2020 and formerly known as the Ontario Center of Excellence.

According to the Ontario government, the investment in OCI will be used to launch new initiatives to help small and medium-sized businesses in Ontario develop key technologies in areas such as mining, agri-food and advanced manufacturing. It is planned.

OCI runs several initiatives for various industries, including the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN), which supports the development and demonstration of automotive technology and mobility solutions such as connected, autonomous, electric and smart mobility technologies. .

The Vector Institute, a Toronto-based independent non-profit organization focused on AI research, will use the funding to help companies connect with Vectors AI engineers, researchers, and AI experts to promote safe, responsible, and ethical AI. We will continue to help accelerate the adoption of In a press release, the province said it would make it easier for Ontario businesses to develop AI applications, while encouraging collaboration and new partnerships.

In addition to collaborative activities with industry and academic partners, Vector also offers AI training programs such as bootcamps on subjects such as natural language processing and computer vision. It also provides access to talent services so that companies can hire and compete for the high-demand AI talent.

Earlier this year, Vector partnered with Communitech, a tech hub in Kitchener-Waterloo, to bring its recruiting platform and FastLane AI training program to the tech founders’ organizational community.

Founded in 2017, Vector is funded by federal and Ontario governments and industry sponsors through the CIFAR Pan-Canadian AI strategy.

