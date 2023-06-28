Google Distancing Christian Workers, Calling Drag Show Staff Insulting





Hundreds of Google employees have signed a petition against the drag shows the company sponsors for pride. According to CNBC, they argued this disrespected Christian workers and amounted to religious discrimination. CNBC reports that Google has since distanced itself from the event. Loading Something is loading.

CNBC reports that Google distanced itself from a Pride Month drag show it sponsored shortly after it launched a petition claiming some employees were insulting its Christian staff. .

Google had planned to end its series of sponsored pride events on Tuesday with a “Pride and Drag Show” featuring Peaches Christ’s performance at San Francisco’s LGBTQ+ bar Beau, CNBC reported.

But hundreds of Google employees have signed a petition against the event, saying the drag show disrespects the company’s Christian employees and constitutes religious discrimination, the paper reported. According to CNBC, the performer’s “provocative and inflammatory artistry is seen as a direct affront to religious beliefs and Christian sensitivities,” the staff wrote in the petition.

Google did not immediately respond to an insider’s request for comment, which was made outside of normal business hours.

According to CNBC, the petition organizers said they had filed a complaint with Google’s human resources team about the event.

Google told CNBC that the show is no longer part of the company’s official DEI initiative, and instead the company encourages employees to attend events at its offices, but drug performances will still be held and staff said they could participate. A Google spokesperson told the magazine that the drug event was planned by an internal team “without going through the standard event process,” and did not say whether the change to the event was related to the petition. .

“We have long been very proud to celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community,” the spokesperson added. “Our Pride fest has regularly featured drag artists over the years, and we had several of them again this year.”

Google is stepping back from its poor performance after many companies have clashed with customers and employees over LGBTQ+ and Pride Month initiatives.

Bud Light was hit with a huge fee in a conservative backlash after partnering with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for a promotion. Target staffers were intimidated by anti-LGBTQ+ activists over the Pride collection and had some items removed from stores, angering employees. Starbucks employees also went on strike after claiming the company wouldn’t allow them to decorate their stores for pride.

