DOJ and FTC antitrust policies will kill innovation





Technology startups are a key driver of economic growth and development in Utah and across the nation. These companies create jobs, foster innovation, and give America a competitive edge on the global stage. Having previously run a venture fund and served as general counsel to small technology companies, I understand the importance of fostering a legal and regulatory environment that allows U.S. companies to remain competitive. Unfortunately, the Biden administration’s overly enthusiastic antitrust enforcement strategy threatens to undermine future tech startup development. This has to change.

Over the past two years, the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission have challenged an unprecedented number of proposed mergers and acquisitions. The agency’s default position to essentially oppose any consolidation, regardless of market conditions, has upended antitrust enforcement standards that have been relatively stable for decades, and has led some economies to stagnate. It has a chilling effect on the sector.

As a Utah elected official, I am deeply concerned about the overly aggressive enforcement of antitrust laws by the Department of Justice and the FTC, especially efforts targeting M&A in the technology industry. These policies threaten the vitality of Utah’s growing startup community and America’s broader innovation economy.

To be clear, antitrust laws play an important role in our legal system and economy. Properly enforced laws governing market competition protect consumers from anti-competitive and monopolistic behavior. Problems arise, however, when enforcement agencies fail to consider the specifics of individual markets and the unique needs of market participants. Tech startups in particular have a unique role to play within the broader ecosystem, and that role needs to be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Virtually all tech startups exit the market either through acquisition, initial public offering, or failure. Unfortunately, the most common outcome for these fledgling companies is failure. Valuable intellectual property and innovation can be lost forever when a tech startup fails. On the other hand, an acquisition or his IPO would have more favorable outcomes for these companies, their investors, and the economy as a whole.

Acquisitions are the preferred exit strategy for U.S. start-ups, largely due to the challenges associated with IPOs, including high costs, regulatory burdens, and scale. Most of these companies were founded with the main end goal being acquisition by large corporations. In many ways, the modern startup market is built on the premise that acquisitions remain a viable and profitable option for innovators and entrepreneurs launching these small businesses.

The startup market is already hampered by the Justice Department and FTC’s constant opposition to takeovers in the tech sector, and crackdowns making it more difficult for startups to find buyers. This is one of the many unintended consequences of heavy-handed enforcement of federal antitrust laws.

This reckless policy shift is especially harmful to Utah startups. Known as a technology hub, the state has benefited greatly from acquisitions of local startups by major technology leaders such as Adobe, Dell, and SAP. These companies have followed the acquisition by expanding their presence in Utah, creating jobs and fostering a thriving innovation ecosystem.

The no-compromise approach taken by the Justice Department and the FTC has disproportionately impacted areas such as Utah. Only about 10% of U.S. startups have the technology, leadership and business model necessary to eventually go public, aside from significant economic and regulatory costs. Additionally, the few startups that can IPO are mostly concentrated in regions with larger and more established startup ecosystems, such as Silicon Valley and New York.

Acquisitions have therefore become the only viable exit strategy for many Utah-based startups, making them essential to attracting large companies to invest in the state and create jobs. . If federal agencies effectively took that option off the table, it would do serious damage to the state economy.

Both the Justice Department and the FTC have suffered some heavy losses when challenges to the proposed takeovers were brought to court. But they haven’t changed their tactics or changed their offensive stance. All of this suggests that their strategy is based more on ideology than on legitimate interpretations of competition law.

While most rational people support efforts to promote competition and protect consumers, antitrust enforcement should be approached with nuanced consideration of the unique needs of particular sectors and individual companies. need to do it. A one-size-fits-all approach to antitrust enforcement stifles innovation and only harms the very consumers it seeks to protect.

Going forward, the DOJ and FTC should reassess their antitrust enforcement efforts and consider the broader implications for start-ups, especially those in the technology sector. Doing so will help maintain a more startup-friendly economic environment and make Utah and the United States a leader in technology and innovation.

Sean Reyes is the Attorney General of Utah.

