Pricelines’ new AI chatbot combines ChatGPT and Google technology





Priceline today announced a suite of over 40 new tools and updates for travel planning and booking, including an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot built on technology from both OpenAI and Google.

Penny is the name of the new chatbot that is part of the Pricelines Trip Intelligence suite launching today.

Earlier this month, Priceline announced it would use Google Cloud’s generative AI technology for its new virtual travel assistant. A company spokesperson said the integration of Google’s technology will happen in the coming weeks. In today’s initial release, the bot is integrated with his OpenAIs ChatGPT, as well as Pricelines’ own coding and prompt engineering.

Gen AI chatbot technology is so new that we leverage multiple technologies (in addition to our own expertise) to provide the most robust tools and the best experience for our customers, the spokesperson said. said in an email.

Penny can recommend hotels that match users’ preferences, provide 24/7 customer service, and security features like credit card tokenization so users can make secure reservations within chat. can be completed directly. Other generative AI chatbots launched by online travel agencies (such as the one launched this week by Priceline’s sister brand Booking.com) provide links that redirect users to a booking portal within the brand’s app. increase.

When it comes to the technology we develop at Priceline, our philosophy has always been to improve the customer’s booking experience above all else, said Kevin Heery, Chief Product Officer at Priceline.

Trip Intelligence represents a set of powerful new capabilities, including the market’s first generative AI-based booking solution, specifically designed to enable our technology to further enhance the customer experience. “

In addition to chatbots, the Trip Intelligence suite includes 40 tools, including a street-level view of the Priceline app built on Apple’s iOS Lookaround technology, so users can see what’s happening around their hotel before booking. You can check Priceline also enables flight rebooking within the platform, allowing users to address those needs without contacting the airline.

Priceline CEO Brett Keller said the options are endless when it comes to booking travel.

With over 20 years of industry-leading innovation and price negotiation, Priceline continues to be the trusted travel partner for millions of travelers around the world when booking their most complex trips. . Our collection of Trip Intelligence features reduces the complexity faced by trip planners, allowing them to focus on the moments that matter.

For now, the chatbot can only process hotel reservations, but a spokeswoman said the company plans to add airline tickets, car rentals and more in the future.

Priceline “Penny” Chatbot Demo

