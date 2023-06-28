Premier League Joins Comcast NBC Universal SportsTech Accelerator | News





The Premier League has joined the Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech Accelerator partner consortium.

The league will act as a strategic advisor to startups selected for the annual program. The program is currently in its third year and is accepting applications for the fourth batch. This began in his 2021, and since then the SportsTech startup graduate has participated in his 103 pilots, partnerships, consortiums and commercial deals with his partners.

The Premier League includes NBC Sports, Sky Sports, Golf, NBC Sports Next, Comcast SpectaCall, as well as Nascar, WWE, the PGA Tour, and three US Olympic sports bodies (US Ski & Snowboard, US Swimming, US Cycling). is partnered with The group aims to support emerging sports technology start-ups in the media and entertainment space. Relationship between fans and players. Athlete/player performance. Team and coach success. Venue and event innovation. Fantasy sports and gambling. esports. and sports business.

Jenna Krass, Head of Comcast NBCU SportsTech and Vice President of Startup Partnerships, said: “Throughout his first three cohorts, he found that more than one-third of his startup teams applying were international, often looking to enter the U.S. market to further accelerate their business. I realized “Success.

With its vast footprint, global fan base and incredible leadership, the Premier League will be a great asset to our startup and program experience. We are excited to work with Premier League teams and startup founders to test and experiment with new technologies that bring fans closer to the sport’s key moments.

Premier League Chief Media Officer Paul Molnar added: “We are pleased to further strengthen our long-standing relationship with Comcast and NBC by joining the Comcast NBC Universal Sports Tech Accelerator.” We look forward to working with you to support the evolution and development of startup founders while helping them discover new technologies that can play a meaningful role in the ever-changing sports industry.

Fandango & NBC Sports Next President Will McIntosh commented: He is delighted to welcome the Premier League to the Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech family. When evaluating the next participating sports partners, the Premier League was an outstanding choice for delivering value to accelerating start-ups looking to find product markets that fit into the world of sports. With broadcast rights on Sky, Peacock and NBC Sports, the partnership will also create common ties to build new, more immersive fan experiences.

