FPGA development puts AMD and Intel’s race at the forefront





AMD maintains steady progress in the field-programmable gate array (FPGA) market, gaining market share where Intel has struggled. While Intel plans a massive FPGA rollout this year, AMD is betting its rights with its new flagship FPGA chip.

The Versal Premium VP1902 FPGA is marketed as blank slate hardware that allows you to design and simulate complex chips from scratch. Simulation involves testing and validating a digitized version of the chip before it goes into mass production.

But Intel, which has openly acknowledged its FPGA challenges, is planning a major undertaking later this year as part of a catch-up.

Increased investment in our FPGA portfolio is paying off with more than 15 new product launches scheduled for this calendar year, with more new product introductions in our FPGA business than ever before. said Sandra Rivera, executive vice president and general manager of data centers and AI. Group remarks at a webcast earlier this year.

AMD’s Versal products are timely and important as the challenge of producing smaller computer chips continues. Designing these chips is also challenging and requires pushing the boundaries of computing and AI. FPGAs can do much more computing than CPUs, allowing the chip to adapt to complex workloads such as semiconductor design.

Aside from Versal, Nvidia released the cuLitho software library in March. This software library uses the AI ​​capabilities of the H100 GPU, codenamed Hopper, to help design and manufacture chips that cross the 2nm threshold already considered a challenge.

Semiconductors are seeing an increase in the number of transistors as demand increases in computing, especially in the cloud. Demand for computing, which used to be centered around server processors, is diversifying to include GPUs, AI processors, ASICs, and other accelerators. More chips are being designed in-house, a notable example being his AI inference chip for Meta, which was introduced in May.

These in-house chips also contain more transistors and gates for more computational power. AMD’s new FPGA simulates the real-world performance of these chips. These simulations, which can be programmed into FPGAs, are required before chips are produced. After a successful simulation, you can erase and reset the FPGA and start a new simulation.

Up to 18.5 million logic cells and 60 billion logic gates Image courtesy of AMD

Versal can support up to 18.5 million logic cells and 60 billion logic gates. This is nearly double that of the previous generation Virtex UltraScale+ VU19P FPGA. Some use VU19P to design his RISC-V chip. Volume shipments of the VP1902 are expected to begin in the third quarter.

The VP1902s processor system includes two Arm Cortex-R5F RPU processors and two Arm Cortex-A72 processors, also included in the VU19P. AMD measured a throughput of 5.6Tbps, which is nearly double his previous generation.

Although the VP1902 does not include an AI engine, its design decision makes sense given the pure compute focus of the flagship FPGA. AMD powers his FPGA with an AI-based chip design software package called Vivado. These designs can be transferred to his new FPGA for simulation.

FPGAs provide a huge platform for testing large software platforms in addition to simulating chip designs. Semiconductors are entering new classes of devices, including self-driving cars, and AMD is targeting those markets. The Versal product line was introduced to AMD after it acquired Xilinx, which closed last year.

