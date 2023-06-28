Webinar gives hope for new liver cancer treatments and improved clinical trials





In a webinar titled “Needs and Challenges for Innovation and Advancement in Liver Cancer Research,” hosted by the Global Liver Institute on Tuesday, three panelists discuss the successes and triumphs of liver cancer research and where the research community is headed. touched.

Panelists included Dr. Ahmed O. Kaseb, Director of the Hepatocellular Carcinoma Program at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Professor of Gastroenterology Oncology, and Mark A. McNiven, Ph.D., Consultant in the Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Internal Medicine. was included. Dr. Bruno Sangro, M.D., Director of the Mayo Clinic Biomedical Discovery Center, Head of the Department of Hepatology, Universidad Clinica de Navarra, Spain, Specialist in Internal Medicine.

The webinar was moderated by Sarah Manes, Program Director, Liver Cancer Division, Global Liver Institute.

The discussion began with the panelists talking about their roles and involvement in the research project, the type of research they are conducting, and what they hope to achieve with the project.

Kaceb began his initial response by describing MD Anderson Cancer Center’s multidisciplinary approach, in which different teams work together to assist patients in clinical and research conduct. This allows the research to be introduced to patients and incorporated into clinical trials, demonstrating its interdisciplinary approach, clinical activity and how research ultimately benefits patients, he said. .

Sangro then explained his role in both research that provides immediate benefit to patients through linkages with drugs and therapies, and translational research that collects samples. Sangro is collaborating with the Specialized Programs of Research Excellence (SPORE) program, created by the National Cancer Institute, to “promote interdisciplinary research and accelerate the delivery of basic research results from the laboratory to patients. The purpose is to help Sangro and his team are working together to advance knowledge that will lead to better treatments in the years to come.

As a five- or six-year backup, when we got involved with SPORE, we realized that liver cancer is on the rise and will become the second leading cause of cancer death within the next five years. . McNiven added that of 40 different SPORE programs, none focused solely on hepatobiliary cancer.

Designing clinical trials with hematologists and scientists for specific risk factors in hopes of preventing underlying conditions is also a goal of clinical trials, continued Kaceb.

Sangro emphasized that studying the processes that lead to cancer could lead to finding ways to prevent cancer, which would be very beneficial.

Mannes then posed questions to the panelists about gaps in research results and the marginalization of certain communities.

Kaseb first responded that there are barriers to treating liver cancer, including patients with different cultural backgrounds, varying levels of access to healthcare, insurance, and cultural understanding of clinical trials.

He continues that his experience in medical school and medical training has prepared him to understand cultural differences and barriers to participation in medical trials, not only in insurance and access to care, but also in patient understanding of clinical trials. I emphasized that I did not.

Sangro went on to say that more community education about the relevance of medical research is needed and that is the only way forward.

McNiven was able to identify two reasons why research trials unintentionally exclude minorities. One, he said, is that liver cancer research tends to focus on white men, and the other is the availability of insurance.

He also noted the need for trust in a diverse community and the perception that someone has damaged their liver through intravenous drug use or alcohol abuse, and that barriers of stigma still exist in treating liver cancer. emphasized.

Stigma is behind late diagnosis and poor access to care. [it] It also affects cash flow. If you plot the number of different tumor types and funding activity, non-government funding activity, you’ll see that the liver is at the bottom, and the stigma against liver disease in general is elaborately crafted. .

During a panel discussion, McNiven also noted that by interacting with a diverse workforce and diverse scientists, nurses, and doctors, such communities could better represent those individuals and, hopefully, their members. I explained that I would feel more comfortable with our interactions.

Finally, the panelists concluded with a dialogue about the future of liver cancer improvement. Sangro specifically emphasized the power of the immune system in liver cancer.

What we’ve learned over the last decade is that there is opportunity in strengthening your immune system. Because this is just the beginning. The immune checkpoint inhibitors we are currently using are: [are] It’s just one form of enabling the immune system to fight cancer.And surely in the next 10 years [well] We are seeing the development of immunotherapies other than immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Sangro ended the discussion with high hopes for the future of liver cancer.

